La piovra quotes

Comtessa Raffaella Pecci Scialoia I'm so scared of death... It's always so... unexpected.
Commissario Corrado Cattani Where is your God now? Doesn't he see this?How does he allow this to happen?
Fra Bernardo Who are you to judge God?
Tano Carridi You are about to do something really foolish.
Andrea Linori [pointing a gun at Tano] Maybe. But,you see... the thought of you still being able to walk through this world... to speak... to blend in with other people... it's unbearable. Your place is not here. It's in Hell.
Tano Carridi There is no hell other than this world.
Commissario Corrado Cattani I am a lonely man standing in the middle of a huge cemetery.
Davide Faeti [to Corrado, about the people that will come to kill him someday] You have to promise me. When they'll come for you... don't run.
Tano Carridi Do you love me? Do you really love *me*?
Esther Rasi Yes, I do. I really love *you*.
Tano Carridi Why?
Esther Rasi Because you're a good person.
Tano Carridi No, I'm not. I can't afford to be a good person.
Silvia Conti Tano is very strong. Only two people ever got to defeat him.
Commissario Davide Licata Who were they?
Silvia Conti A 20-year old girl with whom he fell in love... And another man,totally different from him. A man without any particular ambitions, who never made compromises.
Commissario Davide Licata Don't you ever cry,or feel scared?
Silvia Conti Once, in a backyard, in front of many people, I cried all my tears.
Esther Rasi Do you have many secrets?
Tano Carridi Yes, I do,but they concern my work.
Esther Rasi Yes, I know that, but I mean, personal life secrets. women. Lovers...
Tano Carridi I don't like lovers. I have a wife.
Tano Carridi [after Corrado has entered his house without permission, to see Greta, and finds the girl lying on the floor surrounded by toys] What did you expect to find? A torture chamber?
Esther Rasi [to Corrado] All men want me... except for you.
Silvia Conti [after she saw Corrado being a little rude to Ester] You had no reason to treat the girl that way.
Commissario Corrado Cattani She's gonna marry Tano Carridi. That's enough of a reason to me.
Silvia Conti [she sees that Corrado has his suitcase packed in his room] Are you going somewhere?
Commissario Corrado Cattani No, that's to remind me that I'm just... passing through.
Trevi [Trevi and Corrado try to understand the Tindari case by drawing a 'map', and Corrado mentions Frolo's murder] No, I'm not interested in that. That's a crime of passion,it's about feelings. It's not important.
Commissario Corrado Cattani How's that?
Trevi We're discussing business here. Think about it. What is it that rules the bussiness world, money or feelings?
Commissario Corrado Cattani [pauses and smiles] Money.
Trevi Well then, let's just talk about money.
Commissario Corrado Cattani [after Silvia has been raped by mafia men] Don't close yourself in, tell me what you feel. I wanna know what you feel. I wanna feel the same pain as you.
Silvia Conti [blankly] I feel... nothing.
Commissario Corrado Cattani I understand why people can be scared when they're threatened about their family. they have people who they love, they're easy to blackmail that way. That's why I'm not scared of anything anymore. I've got nothing left to lose.
Ernesto Conti [about Corrado] What is it that he's got and I don't?
Silvia Conti Nothing, really. He's actually a lot less than you. he's less rational, less calculated,less calm...
Ernesto Conti I suppose that makes him extremely charming.
Esther Rasi [digging in the garden] Would you like to help me?
Tano Carridi I don't think so. I don't get my hands dirty if it's not absolutely necessary.
Tano Carridi [about killing Ester] I had to do it. She was going to leave me... just like everybody else.
Antonio Espinosa What is wrong with you?Say something!
Tano Carridi I'm burning everything I have. you should do the same.
[blankly]
Tano Carridi Fire is nice.
Antonio Espinosa You're time is up, Mr.Cattani. In every possible meaning of the phrase.
Judge Silvia Conti Tell me Greta, what is it that you don't like about Tano Carridi?
Greta Antinari I don't like...
[hesitates]
Greta Antinari his mouth. He never smiles.
Tano Carridi Do you mind if I don't shake hands? I've tried to avoid touching lately. I learned that in the mental hospital. People in there touch each other all the time. Maybe they want to check if they really exist.
Tano Carridi That sounds like an impossible task. Which is more of a reason for me to accept it.
Commissario Corrado Cattani [at a wedding reception inside a police headquarters in Sicily] Thank you, thank you. But I'm not good with speeches. What should I say? Well I am happy. Yes, Im happy with this marriage, celebrated inside these walls where we live, for better or for worse, but we live. We must also live for those who we once loved and that are not with us anymore. Let us live, denouncing what isn't right, fighting those who won't speak. But we speak. It is important to speak, even if no-one listens, because there is always somebody. Outside of this kind of trench, there are people. We do not see them, but they exist. Outside... they say that the common people only have small wishes, but it isn't true. They have great and beautiful wishes, but they can never fulfill them, and so, a lot of times, they keep them to themselves. At night, they come home from work, sit in front of the television, and get scared with the great corruptions, the great scandals, the great criminal powers that very often escape from Justice. I know what one suffers because all this happened to me. Along the road that brought me here, I met a financial empire built with blood, a politician that was selling out our country, an arms trafficking with a million deaths, and also the Mafia. This kind of cancer that spreads throughout the country and that we do not know where it is from, that combines power, crime, money, lies. I know what one suffers. We feel alone, abandoned. But we are not. We are here! And each one of you, like many others, does his bit. Of course sometimes... sometimes we are afraid, because we are not heroes, we are regular people like everybody, with our desires, our uncertainties, our longings, our crosses. You know that I lost everything. All I have left now is you. This great family that chose to live inside here. And you two, Michele and Lucia. I hope from the bottom of my heart that you leave soon, through that door, without fear, and walk along the street, mixing with people, go to a bar, go to the sea, hug each other on the beach. And I also wish that you have children, that you see them grow up near you, happy, that you see them grow up like... like I was not able to. Perhaps they should not grow up so much as Michele that has to have everything custom-made. You know, I think it takes courage to live like you. A lot of courage to live like all of you.
Esther Rasi Tell me you love me.
Commissario Corrado Cattani No.
Esther Rasi Why not? It's juat a game. I say that all the time, even if it's not true.
Commissario Corrado Cattani I don't.
