Andrea Linori[pointing a gun at Tano] Maybe. But,you see... the thought of you still being able to walk through this world... to speak... to blend in with other people... it's unbearable. Your place is not here. It's in Hell.
Trevi[Trevi and Corrado try to understand the Tindari case by drawing a 'map', and Corrado mentions Frolo's murder] No, I'm not interested in that. That's a crime of passion,it's about feelings. It's not important.
Commissario Corrado Cattani[after Silvia has been raped by mafia men] Don't close yourself in, tell me what you feel. I wanna know what you feel. I wanna feel the same pain as you.
Silvia Conti[blankly] I feel... nothing.
Commissario Corrado CattaniI understand why people can be scared when they're threatened about their family. they have people who they love, they're easy to blackmail that way. That's why I'm not scared of anything anymore. I've got nothing left to lose.
Ernesto Conti[about Corrado] What is it that he's got and I don't?
Silvia ContiNothing, really. He's actually a lot less than you. he's less rational, less calculated,less calm...
Ernesto ContiI suppose that makes him extremely charming.
Esther Rasi[digging in the garden] Would you like to help me?
Tano CarridiI don't think so. I don't get my hands dirty if it's not absolutely necessary.
Tano Carridi[about killing Ester] I had to do it. She was going to leave me... just like everybody else.
Antonio EspinosaYou're time is up, Mr.Cattani. In every possible meaning of the phrase.
Judge Silvia ContiTell me Greta, what is it that you don't like about Tano Carridi?
Greta AntinariI don't like...
[hesitates]
Greta Antinarihis mouth. He never smiles.
Tano CarridiDo you mind if I don't shake hands? I've tried to avoid touching lately. I learned that in the mental hospital. People in there touch each other all the time. Maybe they want to check if they really exist.
Tano CarridiThat sounds like an impossible task. Which is more of a reason for me to accept it.
Commissario Corrado Cattani[at a wedding reception inside a police headquarters in Sicily] Thank you, thank you. But I'm not good with speeches. What should I say? Well I am happy. Yes, Im happy with this marriage, celebrated inside these walls where we live, for better or for worse, but we live. We must also live for those who we once loved and that are not with us anymore. Let us live, denouncing what isn't right, fighting those who won't speak. But we speak. It is important to speak, even if no-one listens, because there is always somebody. Outside of this kind of trench, there are people. We do not see them, but they exist. Outside... they say that the common people only have small wishes, but it isn't true. They have great and beautiful wishes, but they can never fulfill them, and so, a lot of times, they keep them to themselves. At night, they come home from work, sit in front of the television, and get scared with the great corruptions, the great scandals, the great criminal powers that very often escape from Justice. I know what one suffers because all this happened to me. Along the road that brought me here, I met a financial empire built with blood, a politician that was selling out our country, an arms trafficking with a million deaths, and also the Mafia. This kind of cancer that spreads throughout the country and that we do not know where it is from, that combines power, crime, money, lies. I know what one suffers. We feel alone, abandoned. But we are not. We are here! And each one of you, like many others, does his bit. Of course sometimes... sometimes we are afraid, because we are not heroes, we are regular people like everybody, with our desires, our uncertainties, our longings, our crosses. You know that I lost everything. All I have left now is you. This great family that chose to live inside here. And you two, Michele and Lucia. I hope from the bottom of my heart that you leave soon, through that door, without fear, and walk along the street, mixing with people, go to a bar, go to the sea, hug each other on the beach. And I also wish that you have children, that you see them grow up near you, happy, that you see them grow up like... like I was not able to. Perhaps they should not grow up so much as Michele that has to have everything custom-made. You know, I think it takes courage to live like you. A lot of courage to live like all of you.