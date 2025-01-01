Liz LemonJay Z was right about New York. Concrete bunghole where dreams are made up, there's nothing you can do.
Liz LemonYou wanna party? It's $500 for kissing and $10,000 for snuggling. End of list.
JackFactories provide three things this country desperately needs: jobs, pride, and material for Bruce Springsteen songs.
Liz Lemon[Liz is calling a co-op board and getting more drunk]
[10:20 PM]
Liz LemonHey, it's Liz Lemon. This message is for the co-op board, I guess This is the number you gave me, I hope it's not fake. 'Cause you accepted my bid and I haven't heard from you. But I'm doing great. I bought a German television studio today.
Liz Lemon[10:55 PM] Does everyone know that you're a bunch of liars or should I tell them myself, because I know a lot of people.
Liz Lemon[11:14 PM] You know what? I'm fine. Because I know who I am. You, I feel sorry for you, co-op board
Bucky BrightBoy, 30 Rock. Stories I could tell about this plays. Eh, nobody wants to listen to me anymore.
Kenneth ParcellOh, Mr. Bright, I would love to hear about the good old days.
Bucky BrightWell, it was different back then, I'll tell you. Yes, sir, boy, they were classy. Yeah. Yeah, it was. We didn't have any of those shirts with words on them or dungarees or anything like that. No, sirree. Men came to work in ties and hats.