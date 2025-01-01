Menu
30 Rock quotes

30 Rock quotes

Liz Lemon Why are you wearing a tux?
Jack It's after 6 o'clock Lemon. What am I, a farmer?
Dr. Leo Spaceman Boy, it's crazy to think we used to settle questions of paternity by dunking a woman in water until she admitted she made it all up. Different time, the '60s.
Jack Lemon, I'm impressed. You're beginning to think like a businessman.
Liz Lemon A businesswoman.
Jack I don't think that's a word.
Angie Jordan My single "My Single is Dropping" is dropping.
Jack Look how Greenzo's testing! They love him in every demographic: colored people, broads, fairies, commies. Gosh, we gotta update these forms.
Jack All of my summer replacement shows were big hits: "America's Next Top Pirate", "Are You Stronger Than a Dog?", "MILF Island"...
Liz Lemon "MILF Island"?
Jack Twenty-five super-hot moms, 50 eighth-grade boys, no rules.
Liz Lemon Oh yeah, didn't one of those women turn out to be a prostitute?
Jack That doesn't mean she's not a wonderful, caring MILF.
Liz Lemon Hey, nerds! Who has two thumbs, speaks limited French and hasn't cried once today? This moi.
Kenneth Parcell Science was my most favorite subject, especially the Old Testament.
Jenna Maroney You look like that flashcard they told me means sadness.
Jack We are lovers.
Liz Lemon That word bums me out unless it's between the words "meat" and "pizza".
Jack Have you ever considered becoming the celebrity face of the Republican Party?
Tracy Jordan What? Hell no! Black people supporting Republicans? Does hot support cold? Does rain support the Earth?
Jack Now, that mis-perception is precisely why the GOP needs better celebrities. And a black celebrity, such as yourself, would really make us look good. Now, do you like lower taxes?
Tracy Jordan If I paid taxes, I sure would.
Jack How about gun ownership?
Tracy Jordan Go on.
Jack States' rights?
Tracy Jordan I love states' rights!
Jack And, let none of us forget that the GOP is the party of Lincoln.
Tracy Jordan Lincoln was a Republican?
Dot Com Actually, today's Republican Party would be unrecognizable to Lincoln. He fought a war to preserve federal authority over the states. That's not exactly small government.
Jack Dot Com, this need you have to be the smartest guy in the room is... off-putting.
Dot Com I guess that's why I'm still single.
[repeated line]
Jack Good God Lemon!
Tracy Jordan Stop eating people's old french fries, pigeon! Have some self respect! Don't you know you can fly?
[repeated line]
Liz Lemon I want to go to there.
Tracy Jordan I'm whipped! Angie got me up at 7:30 today. Did you know that in the morning, they have food, TV, almost everything. It's pretty good.
Tracy Jordan Here's some advice I wish I woulda got when I was your age.Live every week like it's Shark Week.
Tracy Jordan So what's your religion, Liz Lemon?
Liz Lemon I pretty much do whatever Oprah tells me to do
Tracy Jordan I love this cornbread so much I want to take it behind the middle school and get it pregnant
Jack Never go with a hippie to a second location.
Liz Lemon Jay Z was right about New York. Concrete bunghole where dreams are made up, there's nothing you can do.
Liz Lemon You wanna party? It's $500 for kissing and $10,000 for snuggling. End of list.
Jack Factories provide three things this country desperately needs: jobs, pride, and material for Bruce Springsteen songs.
Liz Lemon [Liz is calling a co-op board and getting more drunk]
[10:20 PM]
Liz Lemon Hey, it's Liz Lemon. This message is for the co-op board, I guess This is the number you gave me, I hope it's not fake. 'Cause you accepted my bid and I haven't heard from you. But I'm doing great. I bought a German television studio today.
Liz Lemon [10:55 PM] Does everyone know that you're a bunch of liars or should I tell them myself, because I know a lot of people.
Liz Lemon [11:14 PM] You know what? I'm fine. Because I know who I am. You, I feel sorry for you, co-op board
Liz Lemon [12:01 AM]
[Liz is on the floor of her bathroom]
Liz Lemon I AM GOING TO THE HOSPITAL! AND I HOPE YOU'RE HAPPY!
Liz Lemon [12:03 AM] I'm just confused. It seems weird to me that you would still be advertising the apartment after you accepted my offer.
Liz Lemon [2:15 AM]
[Liz is singing]
Liz Lemon And I'm here to remind you...
Liz Lemon [7:00 AM] You know what? I've moved on. I bought a whole bunch of apartments. I bought a black apartment.
Jenna Maroney The Kids Choice Awards? Fine, I'll set aside my feud with Raven-Symone for one day... but she knows what she did.
Colleen Donaghy Tell him that his mother's here. And she loves him. But not in a queer way.
Jack I'm not a creative type like you, with your work sneakers and left-handedness.
[repeated line]
Liz Lemon What the what?
Jack Lemon, I would like to teach you something. I would like to be Michelle Pfeiffer to your angry black kid who learns that poetry is just another way to rap
[repeated line]
Liz Lemon Blurg.
Jack I like you. You have the boldness of a much younger woman.
Tracy Jordan What did I tell you was the secret to having a good marriage and keeping it together, Kenneth?
Kenneth Parcell Be a good listener, a giver of gifts and work that va-jay-jay.
Liz Lemon [singing] Workin' on my night cheese!
Jenna Maroney Do you need a sex tape release? Because I've got a weird one. It's night vision and you can see that his buddy is robbing me.
Kenneth Parcell It's like my heart is trying to hug my brain!
[repeated line]
Dennis Duffy Hey dummy.
Liz Lemon I know who I am. I know I'm not the funnest person in the group. I'm not the one you call when you want to go clubbing on the town and party dance all night.
Jack Why are you speaking like a Persian immigrant?
Dr. Leo Spaceman Erectile dysfunction: it's not just a dog problem anymore.
Tracy Jordan I am a Jedi! I am a Jedi! I am a Jedi!
Jack Let's do it. Let's move here. We'll get a little cabin in the woods.
Celeste Cunningham I'll plant heirloom tomatoes, we'll ride our bikes into town.
Jack I'll grow a beard. People from my old life will pass us through town and won't even recognize me, they'll just say, "Thanks, Pap," and then they'll buy some of my cider.
[Jack's cell phone rings]
Celeste Cunningham Ugh, the real world calling.
[Jack throws his cell phone into the pond]
Celeste Cunningham Oh, my god!
[C.C. throws her cell phone too]
Jack [shouts] I'M IN LOOOOVE!
Coal Miner God, I wish this town weren't halfway between DC and New York.
Dr. Leo Spaceman If you want the shot... you're going to have to dance for it.
Liz Lemon Shut it down, dealbreaker!
Pete [Tending to one of three cast members who have been rendered unfilmable for that week's episode] Liz Taylor really messed him up! He might have brain damage.
Liz Lemon God. Maybe the musical guest can do some extra songs this week. Who is it?
Pete James Blunt.
Liz Lemon Ugghh.
Angie Jordan It's my way 'til payday
Tracy Jordan Liz Lemon! I can't believe they put what you said in the paper.
Liz Lemon Shh! How do you know about that?
[Liz looks at Tracy's newspaper]
Liz Lemon This is a "Cathy" cartoon.
Tracy Jordan Yeah, that cartoon copied exactly what you said the other day.
Liz Lemon [Flashback to Liz] Chocolate! Chocolate! Chocolate! Aack!
Liz Lemon Where's my sandwich?
Bucky Bright Boy, 30 Rock. Stories I could tell about this plays. Eh, nobody wants to listen to me anymore.
Kenneth Parcell Oh, Mr. Bright, I would love to hear about the good old days.
Bucky Bright Well, it was different back then, I'll tell you. Yes, sir, boy, they were classy. Yeah. Yeah, it was. We didn't have any of those shirts with words on them or dungarees or anything like that. No, sirree. Men came to work in ties and hats.
Kenneth Parcell That's so elegant.
Bucky Bright And you had tailor-made suits and a little place here for a little carnation in your lapel. And an inside monogrammed pocket, you know, for your opium pipe and your switchblade.
[repeated line]
Pete Yes, Hornberger!
Liz Lemon [singing] I'm a star! I'm on top! Somebody bring me some ham!
Tracy Jordan I learned fried chicken at the school of hard knocks.
Abby Flynn I'm a very sexy baby.
Liz Lemon Where are you headed with this?
