Bucky Bright Boy, 30 Rock. Stories I could tell about this plays. Eh, nobody wants to listen to me anymore.

Kenneth Parcell Oh, Mr. Bright, I would love to hear about the good old days.

Bucky Bright Well, it was different back then, I'll tell you. Yes, sir, boy, they were classy. Yeah. Yeah, it was. We didn't have any of those shirts with words on them or dungarees or anything like that. No, sirree. Men came to work in ties and hats.

Kenneth Parcell That's so elegant.