EKSTRA Taksi (2023), season 2
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
EKSTRA Taksi
16+
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
5 August 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
20
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
0.0
Rate
4
votes
7
IMDb
Write review
EKSTRA Taksi List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Выпуск 1
Season 2
Episode 1
5 August 2024
Выпуск 2
Season 2
Episode 2
12 August 2024
Выпуск 3
Season 2
Episode 3
19 August 2024
Выпуск 4
Season 2
Episode 4
26 August 2024
Выпуск 5
Season 2
Episode 5
2 September 2024
Выпуск 6
Season 2
Episode 6
9 September 2024
Выпуск 7
Season 2
Episode 7
16 September 2024
Выпуск 8
Season 2
Episode 8
23 September 2024
Выпуск 9
Season 2
Episode 9
30 September 2024
Выпуск 10
Season 2
Episode 10
7 October 2024
Выпуск 11
Season 2
Episode 11
14 October 2024
Выпуск 12
Season 2
Episode 12
21 October 2024
Выпуск 13
Season 2
Episode 13
28 October 2024
Выпуск 14
Season 2
Episode 14
11 November 2024
Выпуск 15
Season 2
Episode 15
18 November 2024
Выпуск 16
Season 2
Episode 16
25 November 2024
Выпуск 17
Season 2
Episode 17
2 December 2024
Выпуск 18
Season 2
Episode 18
9 December 2024
Выпуск 19
Season 2
Episode 19
16 December 2024
Выпуск 20
Season 2
Episode 20
23 December 2024
