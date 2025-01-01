Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Jackie Chan Adventures
Quotes
Jackie Chan Adventures quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
[repeated line]
Uncle
One more thing...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Jackie
Bad day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Uncle
Yu Mo Gui Gwai Fie Di Jow!... Evil spirits and malevolent demons, be gone!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Jackie
Sorry, I'll bring it back, thank you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Uncle
Aiiee-yaaaahh!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Uncle
Magic must defeat magic!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Capt. Black
Capt. Black, Jackie, Jade: Tohru has a mommy?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Jackie
That's crazy, Jade. You're crazy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Uncle
Do not question Uncle!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Uncle
Uncle does not know. Does Uncle look like psychic?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Uncle
Uncle is grumpy old geezer...!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Sab Shimono
James Sie
Clancy Brown
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree