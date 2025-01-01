Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Jackie Chan Adventures Quotes

Jackie Chan Adventures quotes

[repeated line]
Uncle One more thing...
[repeated line]
Jackie Bad day.
Uncle Yu Mo Gui Gwai Fie Di Jow!... Evil spirits and malevolent demons, be gone!
[repeated line]
Jackie Sorry, I'll bring it back, thank you!
[repeated line]
Uncle Aiiee-yaaaahh!
Uncle Magic must defeat magic!
Capt. Black Capt. Black, Jackie, Jade: Tohru has a mommy?
[repeated line]
Jackie That's crazy, Jade. You're crazy.
Uncle Do not question Uncle!
Uncle Uncle does not know. Does Uncle look like psychic?
Uncle Uncle is grumpy old geezer...!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Sab Shimono
James Sie
Clancy Brown
Clancy Brown
