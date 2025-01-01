Menu
TV Shows
Quotes
Fantastic Four quotes
[opening theme]
Singer
On an outer-space adventure / They got hit by cosmic rays / And the four would change forever / In some most fantastic ways
Chorus
No need to fear / They're here / Just call for Four / Fantastic Four
The Human Torch
[spoken] Don't need no more.
Singer
[spoken] That's ungrammatical!
Chorus
Oh, Reed Richards is elastic / Sue can fade from sight / Johnny is The Human Torch / The Thing just loves to fight / Call for Four / Fantastic Four / Fantastic Four
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[ending theme]
Singer
There's Galactus looking hungry / And old Dr. Doom is near / Here come the Skrulls invading / Do you run and hide in fear?
Chorus
No way, no way / No way / Just call for Four / Fantastic Four
The Human Torch
[spoken] That's all. No more. Now *that's* grammatical!
Chorus
Oh, Reed Richards is elastic / Sue can fade from sight / Johnny is The Human Torch / The Thing just loves to fight / Call for Four / Fantastic Four / Fantastic Four
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
