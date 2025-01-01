Spider-ManSo much for his plan to turn the town into Goblin City.
Green GoblinWrong again, insect. There's more than enough formula here for New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Washington...
Spider-ManMona, I'd better stop him before he reaches Anaheim, Azuza, and Cucamonga.
[Peter, Bobby and Angelica are hurrying home]
Angelica JonesI know. Let's have a race.
[the three of them stop running]
Angelica JonesI'll even give you a head start.
[in a brilliant flash of yellow light Angelica changes into Firestar. Bobby freezes himself in a human-size ice block and becomes Iceman. Iceman turns to Peter, who is only half-changed into his Spider-Man costume, not even wearing his mask]
Peter Parker[pulling his shoes off] Excuse me, but I've got to do it the *hard* way.
Bruce BannerSuperheroes on a bus? What are you advertising?