Kinoafisha TV Shows Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends Quotes

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends quotes

Spider-Man What do we call ourselves?
Firestar We used to be X-Men, Bobby. And since we're all friends, why not the Spider-Friends?
Iceman It's okay by me.
Spider-Man I'm flattered.
Spider-Man So much for his plan to turn the town into Goblin City.
Green Goblin Wrong again, insect. There's more than enough formula here for New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Washington...
Spider-Man Mona, I'd better stop him before he reaches Anaheim, Azuza, and Cucamonga.
[Peter, Bobby and Angelica are hurrying home]
Angelica Jones I know. Let's have a race.
[the three of them stop running]
Angelica Jones I'll even give you a head start.
[in a brilliant flash of yellow light Angelica changes into Firestar. Bobby freezes himself in a human-size ice block and becomes Iceman. Iceman turns to Peter, who is only half-changed into his Spider-Man costume, not even wearing his mask]
Peter Parker [pulling his shoes off] Excuse me, but I've got to do it the *hard* way.
Bruce Banner Superheroes on a bus? What are you advertising?
Spider-Man Comic books.
Iceman Firestar, honey, I lava you.
Kraven I have the speed of a cheetah!
Firestar Even a cheetah can be caught!
Spider-Man You give off bad vibes, Shocker!
Iceman Introducing the ice-amazing, ice-astounding Iceman!
Iceman Saving your life is becoming a habit.
Spider-Man That's one habit you shouldn't break.
Juggernaut You can't stop me, Spider-Man. But, I can stop you!
Green Goblin The troublesome trio!
Firestar Where did you get your clothes? TRASH CITY?
Spider-Man Okay, trusty ol' automatic camera, time to make a couple a' bucks.
Green Goblin You're at the mercy of the real Green Goblin! And, of course, you know, I don't have any mercy!
Iceman Here I come, to help my chum, 'cause he is dum!
Juggernaut I am the one who found the lost temple of Cyttorak. I am the one who stole its mystic power. That power transformed me into the human Juggernaut, the only one who can destroy the X-Men!
