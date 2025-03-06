Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Magarsus 2023 - 2025, season 2

Magarsus season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Magarsus Seasons Season 2

Magarsus
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 6 March 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

Series rating

0.0
Rate 2 votes
7.8 IMDb
Write review
Magarsus List of episodes TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
1. Bölüm
Season 2 Episode 1
6 March 2025
2. Bölüm
Season 2 Episode 2
13 March 2025
3. Bölüm
Season 2 Episode 3
20 March 2025
4. Bölüm
Season 2 Episode 4
27 March 2025
5. Bölüm
Season 2 Episode 5
3 April 2025
6. Bölüm
Season 2 Episode 6
10 April 2025
7. Bölüm
Season 2 Episode 7
17 April 2025
8. Bölüm
Season 2 Episode 8
24 April 2025
9. Bölüm
Season 2 Episode 9
8 May 2025
10. Bölüm
Season 2 Episode 10
15 May 2025
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more