Magarsus 2023 - 2025, season 2
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Magarsus
Seasons
Season 2
Magarsus
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
6 March 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
20 hours 0 minute
Series rating
0.0
Rate
2
votes
7.8
IMDb
Write review
Magarsus List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
1. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 1
6 March 2025
2. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 2
13 March 2025
3. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 3
20 March 2025
4. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 4
27 March 2025
5. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 5
3 April 2025
6. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 6
10 April 2025
7. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 7
17 April 2025
8. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 8
24 April 2025
9. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 9
8 May 2025
10. Bölüm
Season 2
Episode 10
15 May 2025
TV series release schedule
