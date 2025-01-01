Menu
Quarry Quotes

Quarry quotes

Quarry Life's inherently complex, isn't it? Death isn't.
The Broker Isn't what?
Quarry Complicated. Death's just a switch that gets flipped off.
Thurston Let me ask you something, Conway. You believe what we're fighting for's a worthy cause?
Mac Conway It depends on what you think we're fighting for, Captain.
Quarry [answering phone in record store] Hello?
The Broker Hello, Quarry.
Quarry You gotta be fucking kidding me.
The Broker Any good new releases?
Quarry Yeah. Yeah, there's a Carpenters album with your name on it.
