Quarry
Quotes
Quarry quotes
Quarry
Life's inherently complex, isn't it? Death isn't.
The Broker
Isn't what?
Quarry
Complicated. Death's just a switch that gets flipped off.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thurston
Let me ask you something, Conway. You believe what we're fighting for's a worthy cause?
Mac Conway
It depends on what you think we're fighting for, Captain.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Quarry
[answering phone in record store] Hello?
The Broker
Hello, Quarry.
Quarry
You gotta be fucking kidding me.
The Broker
Any good new releases?
Quarry
Yeah. Yeah, there's a Carpenters album with your name on it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
