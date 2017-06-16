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Kinoafisha TV Shows Story of Yanxi Palace Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Story of Yanxi Palace

  • Hengdian World Studios, China

Filming Dates

  • 16 June 2017 - 14 October 2017
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