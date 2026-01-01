Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Star Trek
Awards
"Star Trek" updates
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Q&A
All info
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Governor's Award
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1969
Outstanding Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Special Classification of Outstanding Individual Achievements - Special Photographic Effects
Nominee
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction and Scenic Design
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1968
Outstanding Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama
Nominee
Special Classification of Individual Achievements
Nominee
Outstanding Dramatic Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1967
Outstanding Dramatic Series
Nominee
Individual Achievements in Cinematography - Photographic Special Effects
Nominee
Individual Achievements in Film and Sound Editing
Nominee
Individual Achievements in Art Direction and Allied Crafts - Mechanical Special Effects
Nominee
Outstanding Dramatic Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree