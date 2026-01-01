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Kinoafisha TV Shows Star Trek Awards

"Star Trek" updates

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Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Governor's Award
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1969 Primetime Emmy Awards 1969
Outstanding Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Special Classification of Outstanding Individual Achievements - Special Photographic Effects
Nominee
 Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction and Scenic Design
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1968 Primetime Emmy Awards 1968
Outstanding Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama
Nominee
 Special Classification of Individual Achievements
Nominee
 Outstanding Dramatic Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1967 Primetime Emmy Awards 1967
Outstanding Dramatic Series
Nominee
 Individual Achievements in Cinematography - Photographic Special Effects
Nominee
 Individual Achievements in Film and Sound Editing
Nominee
 Individual Achievements in Art Direction and Allied Crafts - Mechanical Special Effects
Nominee
 Outstanding Dramatic Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama
Nominee
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