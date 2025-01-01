JimmyWith a keen eye for detail, one truth prevails.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conan Edogawa[Talking to Haibara about Ran] After all, I'm the guy who's been breaking her heart by making her wait an eternity... even though I'm always by her side.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Richard Moore[while sleeping on couch] No, sir, Archer, I swear I gave my math homework to the pink monkey in the golf cart. He said he was the new gym teacher...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conan Edogawa[Talking to Ran] Detectives are also human, not God who knows everything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conan Edogawa[Conan talking about Kaito Kid] Don't worry... We can catch him... He's not a magician... He just uses tricks... Because he's human...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conan Edogawa[One of Conan's catchphrases] There is always only one truth!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conan Edogawa[One of Conan's catchphrases, which appears at the beginning of every episode] Only one truth is revealed, the appearance of a child, the brains of an adult, I am the great Detective Conan!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ran MoriI don't mind waiting for people. Because the longer you wait, when you do meet... You'll be more happy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ran MoriPeople can really change. When they're far away from each other, their hearts will change. It's so cruel that the only thing I can do is wait.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ran MoriThere are things one cannot do no matter the circumstances.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kogoro MoriA caged animal still has teeth!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kogoro MoriWhere there's a will, there's a way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Heiji Hattori[Heiji and Conan forced to chop up vegetables] Not good... detective suits me better.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jimmy KudoZero is where everything starts! Nothing would ever be born if we didn't depart from there...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jimmy KudoThe only ones who can miss a kick draw are those who have the courage to kick it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ai HaibaraEven this loyal mirror won't... Reflect your true form.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jimmy KudoA trick is nothing but a puzzle mankind came up with. If you use your head, you can uncover the logical answer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Heiji HattoriLife is limited, that's why it's so precious. Since there's a limit, we try our best to live.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jimmy KudoThe strong one doesn't win. The one that wins is strong.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phantom Thief KidEveryone is the main character of their own life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phantom Thief KidThere are things that shall remain a mystery.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phantom Thief KidIt's better trusting someone than to die doubting people altogether.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phantom Thief KidMagic isn't real. There's always a way to explain it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jimmy KudoIt's always the little things, that we overlook, that are the most important.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conan Edogawa[Conan talking about Kaito Kid] That guy is nothing but a thief who masks the truth... And I am the one who can't wait to rip the mask on his face... I'm just a... Just a detective!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sonoko SuzukiAre you an idiot? So what if friendship is unreliable and fragile! That way when you communicate with your heart, you can feel the warmth inside. If it were as hard as some chattering iron plate, you wouldn't feel the warmth, y'know?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Heiji HattoriHumans are suspicious and jealous creatures. When they see something perfect, they wanna find a flaw.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phantom Thief KidSmiles and laughter are always good, but never forget your Poker Face.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phantom Thief KidA thief is a creative artist who takes his prey in style... But a detective is nothing more than a critic, who follows our footsteps...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phantom Thief KidYou are right. I am not a detective, but a thief. And stealing is what thieves do best, even if it's a person's heart.