Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Psycho-Pass Quotes

Psycho-Pass quotes

Rikako Oryo This epidemic leads innocent people to their deaths, and yet it's pathogen will never be eradicated. This is a disease called serenity, a form of death that people have wished for.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more