Seishun Buta Yarou wa Bunny Girl Senpai no Yume wo Minai 2018 - 2025, season 2

Seishun Buta Yarou wa Bunny Girl Senpai no Yume wo Minai 18+
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 5 July 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 5 hours 12 minutes

Series rating

0.0
Rate 3 votes
8 IMDb
Seishun Buta Yarou wa Bunny Girl Senpai no Yume wo Minai List of episodes TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Puberty Continues
Season 2 Episode 1
5 July 2025
What Flavor Is the Atmosphere?
Season 2 Episode 2
12 July 2025
Idol Song
Season 2 Episode 3
19 July 2025
Heroism
Season 2 Episode 4
26 July 2025
Dissonant Notes
Season 2 Episode 5
2 August 2025
You and I Within The Realm of Memories
Season 2 Episode 6
9 August 2025
From Beyond Hilbert Space
Season 2 Episode 7
16 August 2025
Secrets and Promises
Season 2 Episode 8
23 August 2025
I Need You
Season 2 Episode 9
30 August 2025
Holy Night
Season 2 Episode 10
6 September 2025
The World Dreams
Season 2 Episode 11
13 September 2025
Reindeer's Work
Season 2 Episode 12
20 September 2025
Episode 13
Season 2 Episode 13
27 September 2025
