Seishun Buta Yarou wa Bunny Girl Senpai no Yume wo Minai 2018 - 2025, season 2
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Seishun Buta Yarou wa Bunny Girl Senpai no Yume wo Minai
18+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
5 July 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
5 hours 12 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
3
votes
8
IMDb
Write review
Seishun Buta Yarou wa Bunny Girl Senpai no Yume wo Minai List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Puberty Continues
Season 2
Episode 1
5 July 2025
What Flavor Is the Atmosphere?
Season 2
Episode 2
12 July 2025
Idol Song
Season 2
Episode 3
19 July 2025
Heroism
Season 2
Episode 4
26 July 2025
Dissonant Notes
Season 2
Episode 5
2 August 2025
You and I Within The Realm of Memories
Season 2
Episode 6
9 August 2025
From Beyond Hilbert Space
Season 2
Episode 7
16 August 2025
Secrets and Promises
Season 2
Episode 8
23 August 2025
I Need You
Season 2
Episode 9
30 August 2025
Holy Night
Season 2
Episode 10
6 September 2025
The World Dreams
Season 2
Episode 11
13 September 2025
Reindeer's Work
Season 2
Episode 12
20 September 2025
Episode 13
Season 2
Episode 13
27 September 2025
TV series release schedule
