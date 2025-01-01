Menu
Summer Heights High quotes
Jonah Takalua
Puck you, Miss.
Jonah Takalua
Have you got your period or what miss?
Ja'mie King
[talking to Sebastian] Friends don't send two messages in an hour saying "See you in English!, Save me a Seat!".
Mr. G
Celine has an oversized brain.
Jonah Takalua
Teacher's at this school are so racist. If anything goes wrong, if something goes missing they go "Jonah must have fuckin' done some shit".
Ja'mie King
I'm a fucking private school girl.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Chris Lilley
