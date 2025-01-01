Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Summer Heights High Quotes

Summer Heights High quotes

Jonah Takalua Puck you, Miss.
Jonah Takalua Have you got your period or what miss?
Ja'mie King [talking to Sebastian] Friends don't send two messages in an hour saying "See you in English!, Save me a Seat!".
Mr. G Celine has an oversized brain.
Jonah Takalua Teacher's at this school are so racist. If anything goes wrong, if something goes missing they go "Jonah must have fuckin' done some shit".
Ja'mie King I'm a fucking private school girl.
Chris Lilley
