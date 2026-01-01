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Summer Heights High
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"Summer Heights High" Cast
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"Summer Heights High" cast
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Chris Lilley
David Lennie
Asolima Tauati
Iro Utaifeau
Zach Fa'atoe
Ofa Palu
Kristy Barnes Cullen
Maude Davey
Elida Brereton
Stan Roach
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