Filming Locations: Bangkok Hilton
- Kennedy Miller Studios, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
- Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel, Bangkok, Thailand
- The Metro Theatre, 30 Orwell Street, Kings Cross, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
- Balmain High School, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
- Goa Airport, Dabolim, Goa, India
- Burwood, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
- Concord, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
- Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
- Bangkok International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand
- Australia
- Bangkok, Thailand
- Goa, India
- India
- London, England, UK
- New South Wales, Australia
- Thailand
- UK