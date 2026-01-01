Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Bangkok Hilton Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Bangkok Hilton

  • Kennedy Miller Studios, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
  • Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel, Bangkok, Thailand
  • The Metro Theatre, 30 Orwell Street, Kings Cross, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
  • Balmain High School, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
  • Goa Airport, Dabolim, Goa, India
  • Burwood, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
  • Concord, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
  • Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
  • Bangkok International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand
  • Australia
  • Bangkok, Thailand
  • Goa, India
  • India
  • London, England, UK
  • New South Wales, Australia
  • Thailand
  • UK

Iconic scenes & Locations

hotel where Arkie is caught at end
Hotel Palacio de Goa, Goa, India
Lum Jau prison quadrangle and exteriors
Water Board facility, Waterloo, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
Arkie & Kat's hotel
Cidade de Goa Resort Hotel, Vainguinim Beach, Goa, India
Bangkok International Airport
Bangkok, Thailand
Dabolim Airport
Goa, India
Mater Misericordiae hospital in Crows Nest
Crows Nest, New South Wales, Australia
Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel
Bangkok, Thailand
the Water Board MWB facility in Waterloo
Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
Cidade de Goa Resort Hotel
Goa, India
the Faulkner family estate
Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
Balmain High School
Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
Filming Dates

  • 6 March 1989 - 29 May 1989
