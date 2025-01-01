Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Chobits Quotes

Chobits quotes

Hideki [feeling embarrassed after buying underwear for Chi] The store workers must think I'm such a pervert.
Chi [Chi just learned a new word and identifies it with Hideki] Pervert. Pervert. Hideki is a pervert.
Hideki [now feeling even more embarrassed] No, Chi, don't say that word!
Hideki Darn it all! I want my own computer! I want to send e-mail too! But more than anything, I want to see those Internet porn sites!
Yumi [Hideki silently commented on Yumi's bust] I'm a D-cup.
Sumono [wakes up. Blows a whistle] Good morning! Let's do the wakey wakey exercises!
Hiromu Shinbo Its a good thing I was careful and backed up all her data. If I had to buy new parts, i would've charged you for 'um.
Hideki I dont have any money.
Hiromu Shinbo You'd find a way.
Hideki You're a fiend!
Hiromu Shinbo You know it!
