Chobits
Quotes
Chobits quotes
Hideki
[feeling embarrassed after buying underwear for Chi] The store workers must think I'm such a pervert.
Chi
[Chi just learned a new word and identifies it with Hideki] Pervert. Pervert. Hideki is a pervert.
Hideki
[now feeling even more embarrassed] No, Chi, don't say that word!
Hideki
Darn it all! I want my own computer! I want to send e-mail too! But more than anything, I want to see those Internet porn sites!
Yumi
[Hideki silently commented on Yumi's bust] I'm a D-cup.
Sumono
[wakes up. Blows a whistle] Good morning! Let's do the wakey wakey exercises!
Hiromu Shinbo
Its a good thing I was careful and backed up all her data. If I had to buy new parts, i would've charged you for 'um.
Hideki
I dont have any money.
Hiromu Shinbo
You'd find a way.
Hideki
You're a fiend!
Hiromu Shinbo
You know it!
