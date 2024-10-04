Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Liga gorodov (2023), season 3

Liga gorodov season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Liga gorodov Seasons Season 3

Liga gorodov 16+
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 4 October 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 1
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes

TV Show rating

0.0
Rate 2 votes
5.9 IMDb
Write review
Liga gorodov List of episodes TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Выпуск 1
Season 3 Episode 1
4 October 2024
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more