TV Shows
Mythbusters
Mythbusters quotes
Jamie
I don't think our death ray is working. I'm standing right in it, and I'm not dead yet.
Adam
I reject your reality, and substitute my own.
Adam
I think this is the strangest position I've ever been in on this show.
Kari
[quietly] Notice how he qualifies it with "on this show".
[discussing the lethality of paper-mache arrows]
Adam
Just thinkin' this one through from a mechanical standpoint... I'd be totally pleased with two inches of penetration.
Jamie
Generally, I prefer a little bit more.
Salvatore
[mixing explosive chemicals in order to explode pants] Frank, why are you standing so far away?
Frank Hausman
Because I want to live.
Salvatore
I guess the second question is, why am I standing so close?
Jamie
[Jamie is holding a duck] Quack, damn you!
Adam
He looks like he's trying to collect a loan from the duck. Duck loan collection agency!
[in a mobster accent]
Adam
We want to talk to you about some outstanding feed!
Jamie
Adam, the police officer says you need to drink more.
Adam
Am I missing an eyebrow?
Kari
You know, I promised my mom and dad I wouldn't do anything stupid after I got out of college.
[whispers]
Kari
Sorry, Mom.
[Adam gets upset with Jamie and walks away]
Jamie
Adam needs a cookie.
Jamie
[in anticipation of a massive explosion] Jamie wants big boom.
Scottie
Maybe it's a myth that methane is flammable.
Adam
It's not a myth. We're just idiots.
Adam
When a cameraman gives you a pat on the shoulder it must be really bad.
Adam
If I had any dignity, that would have been humiliating
Jamie
It's a beautiful day at the bomb range. Birds are singing, rabbits are hopping about... and pretty soon there's gonna be a big explosion.
Jamie
Adam doesn't know it yet but he's digging his own grave.
Adam
What's that?
Jamie
What?... Nothing!
Jamie
I always enjoy seeing Adam in pain.
Adam
[Holds a weather balloon] For science!
[Releases the weather balloon and it floats away]
Jamie
[Points to the weather balloon] It's going that way!
[Adam laughs]
Adam
You're a budding meteorologist Jamie!
[Jamie laughs]
Jamie
[over radio] This is one of those "What the hell am I doing?" moments, over!
Salvatore
[after frying balistics gel Ben Franklin] Well, we killed a dead president.
Grant
He was never president.
Salvatore
He wasn't President? Damn it.
Jamie
[wearing a full-body fire-protection suit with tinted hood] I kinda like it in here, it's private!
Adam
Well, hopefully that's our job, to strap rockets onto everything!
Adam
[holding a floatation barrel] The only thing we're told we can't do is burn them, blow them up, or lose them!
Salvatore
Has he watched the show?
[Jamie accidentally shoots a fluorescent light with a nail gun]
Jamie
Whoops! We should get out of here. That's mercury vapor.
Jamie
[while pushing Adam into the quicksand] Drown, you bastard!
Adam
[Drops a pastrami sandwich on the floor and picks it up again] Whoop, I picked it up after like three seconds, would you eat it?
Jamie
I wouldn't eat it just because you've handled it.
Kari
[Kari makes the gun cotton for the confederate rocket myth] Ok, we're gonna add a half ounce of
[Donkey sound]
Kari
to ounce of
[Rooster sound]
Kari
slowly!
Narrator
When you add donkey to rooster you get a violent reaction.
Jamie
[fills a truck with vacuum cleaners] Do we suck or what?
Jamie
[after spectacularly destroying two semi-trucks] It wasn't quite right, but I don't think we can reset.
Adam
[operating shark-punching Buster] Oh, my God! This is more fun than should be allowed.
Adam
How hard can it be to blow up a room full of gasoline?
Salvatore
If it's worth doing, it's worth overdoing, right?
Adam
Do you actually have moods?
Jamie
No.
Adam
[in cockney accent to a shotgun toting Jamie facing an oven door] Alright Jamie, here's your motivation: This oven door has run off with your wife, so you decide to gear-up and get even.
Salvatore
[being massaged for an episode on the effects of stress levels on driving] This is the best damn Mythbusters *ever*.
Adam
We got a robot in the water, he's stuffed with tuna and it's just another day here at Mythbusters.
Jamie
I think that was one of the most destructive things I've ever done. That was cool!
Narrator
[Adam extinguishes the bunker after a successful rocket test] Not so much as fire in the hole as fire in the whole shop!
Kari
[testing vodka as a poison oak remedy] I hope you don't have a date tonight. Showing up smelling like liquor with poison oak.
Salvatore
[laughs] Works every time!
Adam
[pounding at Alcatraz raft loudly] Wait, was that a guard?
Adam
[Stays silent for a few seconds] Nope!
Adam
[Contiues pounding]
Adam
Remember, don't try this at home.
Jamie
We're what you call "experts".
Kari
All right! Looks like it's time to pack Buster's bags for the Bahamas. What do you think he'd wear? Shorts or a little thong?
Adam
I... I don't know if Buster has enough actual flesh down there for a thong, but a...
Jamie
He's got no butt at all, in fact he doesn't even have any legs.
Adam
This kills you!
[points to a .30-06 bullet]
Adam
This kills you and everyone else in the room!
[points to a .50cal bullet]
Kari
[christening the Orca V. Bottle does not break] Ewww... How the heck do they do this?
Narrator
[Kari tries to break the bottle repeatedly] It's made of "stern" stuff, Kari!
Adam
Hand me the Jack Russell terrier urine. That'll do it!
Jamie
I think this thing could hurt you. I think we're about to find out whether it will hurt you.
Adam
All right, I'll go put on the suit.
Narrator
What did I say about dressing up?
Adam
[dancing in Redman suit] Yeah! You can shake your booty in this!
[repeated line]
Adam
Well, here's your problem.
Jamie
[Adam writes "Crash" Hyneman on Jamie's Helmet] What the hell are you writing out there?
Jamie
Well, as the myth suggests, William Thomson, aka Lord Kelvin, did indeed live during the Civil War era but he never claimed to have made liquid oxygen.
Adam
And we're supposed to believe someone who was called Thomson but went around saying he was Lord Kelvin? "That's Lord Kelvin to you."
Kari
[after Adam gets shocked by the ark] Do you feel God?
Adam
This is your head!
[Touches ballistics gel]
Adam
This is your head with an axe in it! Are we clear?
Salvatore
He's gonna die... but it's gonna look great.
Jamie
[while coffin is being closed in the Buried Alive myth] Farewell cruel world!
Jamie
So what's in these things?
Adam
Supposed to be vinegar and water.
[takes a sip of feminine hygiene products and spits it out]
Adam
Yeah, tastes like vinegar and water.
[starts laughing]
Adam
I just took a taste test.
[continues laughing]
Adam
[Christine and Tory tape pizza boxes to Adam's arms] We're at the Icarus part of the evening. I think you know what happened to Icarus!
Adam
I wouldn't say Jamie's an evil genius.
Adam
[Holds up a pig's head in front of his face] Jamie!
Jamie
Yeah?
Adam
Please don't fire bullets into my head!
Jamie
Its only got one ear though.
Adam
We don't need ears for testing lethality of bullets at terminal velocity man!
Jamie
[wearing a wetsuit] I feel kinda sexy!
Adam
Hell or high water we are gonna get him back out! We leave no man behind on MythBusters man!
Adam
[Adam laughs] We're escaping Alcatraz in Mach 1!
Jamie
No wonder they couldn't find them. They're probably in Japan by now.
Jamie
Aren't tracer rounds illegal?
Narrator
[Jamie talks to Adam about his screwed up Hale rocket] Denial is a river in Africa.
Adam
[sits on his hovercraft with pizza boxes taped to his arms] I think we may have something here!
Adam
I'm not doing anything the Pakish wouldn't have done if they'd had a chainsaw.
Jamie
Good shot, Adam!
Adam
Thank you, Uncle Jamie.
Adam
[pours tomato juice over himself] Wow, this is like performance art!
Jamie
When will the fun ever stop?
Kari
I have a sneaking suspicion that I'm a really, really bad driver!
Adam
[while trying to calculate how many pingpong balls it takes to cancel out one pound] Oh no, oh crap.
Jamie
That's great Adam. I'll see you later.
[Starts walking away]
Jamie
Let me know when you get that all worked out.
Adam
[wearing a pilot's helmet] Pilot to bombardier, pilot to bombardier, do you read, over?
Jamie
Ninety-two feet to the top of the pulleys!
Kari
Ninety-two feet to the dead bird!
[Jamie laughs]
Kari
I think we have our exploding pants!
Kari
[Jiggles two ballistics gel hands] My dastardly scheme, it's coming together!
Kari
[the Shrammer rams into the Orca V] Oh, camera in the water!
[laughs]
Narrator
Adam and Jamie have never been afraid of going deep.
Adam
How many of me can you stand?
Narrator
[after Adam hurts himself] Adam is more fragile than this rig.
Jamie
What's the problem, you don't believe the math?
Adam
[Fake arrow on his head] Coming up, could a ninja snatch an arrow out of the air?
Jamie
Sorry about that, man.
Adam
That's okay.
Adam
[sticks on a Shock Watch sticker] This is the source of all my special powers!
Adam
[holds a duck to the camera] Do you have anything to say to the ducks back home?
Jamie
And that was the end of Adam's Television career.
Adam
No!
[punches Jamie in the arm]
Kari
[hi-fives Scottie] Giant industrial pogo stick! Nice!
[holds the live cast of Grant]
Salvatore
It's little Imahara!
Adam
[Jamie pours gas into the pickup, Adam whistles] You really had to go.
Grant
[laughing] Bullseye!
Jamie
Well, that's a bright light you got going there, buddy!
Salvatore
[Rubbing two sticks together but getting no embers] Shnike!
Narrator
Seems like he's off the island too!
Adam
[covered in tomato juice] I think it's working!
Salvatore
Mmmmmm... Yummy!
Jamie
Give it your best shot! Come on!
Adam
Turkey master, I hand you your bird!
Scottie
[smells Adam] You smell like a Bloody Mary!
Adam
Jamie, marinade!
