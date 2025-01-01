Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Carrie Diaries Quotes

The Carrie Diaries quotes

Carrie Bradshaw [voice-over] Before there was sex, before there was the city, there was just me. Carrie. Carrie Bradshaw.
