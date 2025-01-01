Clinton Anderson [at the senate inquiry following the Apollo 1 fire] Colonel, what caused the fire? I'm not talking about wires and oxygen. It seems that some people think that NASA pressured North American to meet unrealistic and arbitrary deadlines and that in turn North American allowed safety to be compromised.

Frank Borman I won't deny there's been pressure to meet deadlines, but safety has never been intentionally compromised.

Clinton Anderson Then what caused the fire?