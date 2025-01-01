Clinton Anderson[at the senate inquiry following the Apollo 1 fire] Colonel, what caused the fire? I'm not talking about wires and oxygen. It seems that some people think that NASA pressured North American to meet unrealistic and arbitrary deadlines and that in turn North American allowed safety to be compromised.
Frank BormanI won't deny there's been pressure to meet deadlines, but safety has never been intentionally compromised.
Clinton AndersonThen what caused the fire?
Frank BormanA failure of imagination. We've always known there was the possibility of fire in a spacecraft. But the fear was that it would happen in space, when you're 180 miles from terra firma and the nearest fire station. That was the worry. No one ever imagined it could happen on the ground. If anyone had thought of it, the test would've been classified as hazardous. But it wasn't. We just didn't think of it. Now who's fault is that? Well, it's North American's fault. It's NASA's fault. It's the fault of every person who ever worked on Apollo. It's my fault. I didn't think the test was hazardous. No one did. I wish to God we had.
Gus GrissomThe conquest of space is worth the risk of life.
[during the Apollo 1 hearings]
Clinton AndersonNow, before we all go home, is there any statement you personally would like to make?
Frank BormanI think I'm safe in speaking for all the astronauts when I say that we're confident in our management, we're confident in our training, in our engineering, and in ourselves. The real question is, are you confident in us?
Clinton AndersonWhat do you think we should do, Colonel?
Frank BormanI think you should stop this witch hunt and let us go to the Moon.
James WebbSurely the President realizes that the moment a man steps foot on the moon will be a definitive one in the history of the world.
[after Kennedy vows to land a man on the moon by the end of the 60's]
[Reading telegrams to the Apollo 8 crew during their mission]
Michael CollinsAnd we've got a telegram here from a Mrs. Valerie Pringle. I'm sure it's not a name that any of you recognize, it's just something that one of the Public Affairs people picked up 'cause he liked it. Mrs. Pringle writes, very simply, "You saved 1968."
President John F. KennedyWe choose to go to the Moon. We choose to go to the Moon. We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.
[discussing what Neil Armstrong will say when he steps onto the surface of the moon]
Buzz AldrinHouston, this is the LEM pilot... I'd like to take this opportunity to ask every person listening in - whoever and wherever they may be - to pause a moment and contemplate the events of the past few days. And to give thanks, in his or her own way.
Gus GrissomOur God-given curiosity will force us to go there ourselves, because in the final analysis, only Man can evaluate the Moon in terms understandable to other men.
[During a spacewalk]
Ed WhiteI feel very thankful to have the experience to be doing this.
ScientistNASA stands for "Never Absolutely Sure of Anything."
Ed White[having been ordered to return to the Gemini capsule to conclude the first American spacewalk] I'm coming back in... and it's the saddest moment of my life.
Neil ArmstrongThat's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.
[During a NASA briefing]
Chris KraftRendezvous: two spacecraft meeting up in orbit. Want to have fun? Come over to my house. You stand in the back yard, I'll stand in the front, you throw a tennis ball over my roof and I'll try to hit it with a rock as it comes sailing over. That's what we're going to have to do.
Frank BormanHey Neil, think John Glenn will be satisfied with just President?
Neil ArmstrongGlenn for President, huh? Well, that'd depend. Who'd be running for King?
Rusty SchweikartYou really think that thing is beautiful?
Astronaut James McDivittGod no, it looks like a toaster oven with legs, but I'm not gonna tell him that.
[Voiceover, describing the Apollo 12 mission]
Al BeanFlying with Pete and Dick was the best thing about the entire mission - we were a true team. Those men were, and are, my best friends.
Deke Slayton[Addressing the Apollo astronauts, who are wondering what the lineup will be] What I do know is the first man to walk on the moon walked into this room today - and is looking at me right now.
[Quoting the Bible, after Apollo 11's landing]
Buzz AldrinI am the vine and you are the branches... Whoever remains in me, and I in him, will bear much fruit. For you can do nothing without me.
[During Buzz Aldrin's spacewalk in the Gemini 12 mission]
President John F. KennedyI believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the Moon and returning him safely to the Earth. No single space project in this time period will be more impressive to Mankind, or more important for the long-range exploration of space. And none will be so difficult or expensive to accomplish.
[after Kennedy is assassinated]
President Lyndon JohnsonA great leader is dead. A great nation must move on. And as we bow our heads in submission to divine providence, let us thank God for the years that He gave us inspiration, through His servant, John F. Kennedy.
[about being the last man to set foot on the Moon]
Jack SchmittIt's not like I get stopped at restaurants.
Emmett SeabornMore than anything else, we went to the Moon to see if we could make the journey.
[Briefing the simulator room technicians during Apollo 11 training]
HoneycuttFor the next three months you and I will do everything in our power to see that these men are able to land safely, which means that for the next three months we must do everything in our power to kill them.
[to the Apollo 8 astronauts as they prepare to leave orbit]
Michael CollinsYou are 'go' for T.L.I., gentlemen. You are 'go' for the Moon.
Gus GrissomHow are we going to get to the moon if we can't talk between two or three buildings?
Astronaut Eugene CernanThat last footprint on the moon? Check it out. It's my boot size.
Dr. Lee Silver, Geologist[during a last field geology trip before the Apollo 15 astronauts go to the moon] Now, we don't really know what we're going to find on the surface of the Moon...
Astronaut James Irwin[slightly drunk] Pete Conrad's car... keys?
Astronaut David ScottEver since I was five years old, all I ever wanted to be was a pilot. And flying to the moon seemed to be the ultimate adventure. Nothing seemed more important. Do you understand?
Dr. Lee Silver, GeologistI think so.
Astronaut David ScottBut finding this little fella - understanding what it represents, what it could tell us - will probably be the most satisfying thing I'll ever do.
Dr. Lee Silver, GeologistWell, I suspect there more to come from Dave Scott. But, in the meantime, "Brought back original crust from the Moon" should weigh pretty impressively on your resume, you know?