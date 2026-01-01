Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
I May Destroy You
Awards
"I May Destroy You" updates
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
All info
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Music Supervision
Winner
Outstanding Music Supervision
Winner
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021
Mini-Series
Winner
Leading Actress
Winner
Supporting Actress
Nominee
Leading Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree