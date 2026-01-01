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Kinoafisha TV Shows I May Destroy You Awards

"I May Destroy You" updates

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Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Music Supervision
Winner
Outstanding Music Supervision
Winner
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Mini-Series
Winner
Leading Actress
Winner
Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Leading Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
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