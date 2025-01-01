Menu
Sanford Shamiro
You called up your stalker?
Matt LeBlanc
Right.
Sanford Shamiro
The one we got the restraining order for.
Matt LeBlanc
Yeah...
Sanford Shamiro
Did you have sexual relations with her?
Matt LeBlanc
Mm, does anal...?
Sanford Shamiro
Yeah, it counts.
[repeated line]
Andrew Lesley
Monsieur LeBlanc!
Matt LeBlanc
