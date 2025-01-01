Menu
Episodes quotes

Sanford Shamiro You called up your stalker?
Matt LeBlanc Right.
Sanford Shamiro The one we got the restraining order for.
Matt LeBlanc Yeah...
Sanford Shamiro Did you have sexual relations with her?
Matt LeBlanc Mm, does anal...?
Sanford Shamiro Yeah, it counts.
[repeated line]
Andrew Lesley Monsieur LeBlanc!
