Kinoafisha TV Shows My Life Is Murder Quotes

My Life Is Murder quotes

Alexa Crowe Hey, you don't think you could fix my Loobenschwegen?
Madison Feliciano My dad taught me, he's a cook.
Alexa Crowe Oh, yeah, did he also teach you to be a smart-arse?
Madison Feliciano [looking directly at Alexa] No, I think I picked that up more recently.
Alexa Crowe God, in the future, everybody's going to want 15 minutes of privacy!
