Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
My Life Is Murder
Quotes
My Life Is Murder quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Alexa Crowe
Hey, you don't think you could fix my Loobenschwegen?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Madison Feliciano
My dad taught me, he's a cook.
Alexa Crowe
Oh, yeah, did he also teach you to be a smart-arse?
Madison Feliciano
[looking directly at Alexa] No, I think I picked that up more recently.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alexa Crowe
God, in the future, everybody's going to want 15 minutes of privacy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Lucy Lawless
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree