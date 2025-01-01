Dr Beverly Crusher [Picard, Riker, Crusher, LaForge and Troi have all gathered in the Observation Lounge to discuss Amanda Rogers, an intern aboard the Enterprise who mysteriously contained a warp core breach with sheer force of will] She's a little shaken up, but she's gonna be fine.

Commander William Riker You said she was adopted. Could she be an alien?

Dr Beverly Crusher She's human. There's nothing more unusual about her. Not that my instruments can detect.

Capt. Picard Commander, have you been able to determine the cause of the warp breach?

Lt Commander Geordi LaForge No, Sir. Everything was normal and then suddenly it's like the laws of physics went right out the window.

Q [Q materialises in one of the empty chairs wearing his usual Starfleet uniform] And why shouldn't they? They're so inconvenient.

Capt. Picard [a collective air of dismay suddenly descends on the room] Q!

Q Mon Capitan.

Capt. Picard Are you responsible for this incident in Engineering?

Q [surprisingly upfront about it] Of course. I needed to find out if what I suspected about the girl were true.

Q That she's a Q.

Counselor Deanna Troi Amanda's a Q?

Dr Beverly Crusher How is that possible? Her, her parents... her biological parents were human.

Q Well, not exactly. They had assumed human form in order to visit Earth, I suppose for... for amusement. But in vulgar human fashion they proceeded to conceive a child...

[he winks at Beverly who looks thoroughly insulted]

Q ... and then like mawkish humans they became attached to it. What is it about these squirming little infants that you find so appealing?

Dr Beverly Crusher I'm sure that's beyond your comprehension, Q.

Q I desperately hope so.

Counselor Deanna Troi What happened to Amanda's parents?

Q They died in an accident.

[that gets Picard's attention but keeps it to himself for now]

Q None of us knew whether she had inherited the capacities of the Q but recently they've begun to emerge and er... as an expert in humanity... I was sent to investigate.

Commander William Riker You? An expert in humanity?

Q Not a very challenging field of study, I grant you.

Lt Commander Geordi LaForge Are you saying you created a core breach just to test this girl?

Q Uh huh.

Counselor Deanna Troi What would have happened if she couldn't stop it?

Q Then I would have known she wasn't a Q.

Dr Beverly Crusher And now that you know - what do you intend to do?

Q Instruct her. If this child does not learn how to control her power she may accidentally destroy herself... or all of you... or perhaps your entire galaxy?

Capt. Picard I find it hard to believe that you're here to do us a favour.

Q You're quite right. I wouldn't. But there are those in the Continuum...

[raises his eyes skyward]

Q ... who have an over exaggerated sense of responsibility. They think that we need to take precautions to keep the little dear from running amok.

Dr Beverly Crusher And once you've taught her... then you'll go away?

Q And leave her here? Of course not. She'll come back to the Continuum where she belongs.

Dr Beverly Crusher Wait a minute! You, you can't just come in here and take her away from everything she's ever known!

Q [laughs that off] I assure you I can.

Dr Beverly Crusher She has plans for herself. She wants to have a career and a family.

Q I'm rescuing her from that miserable existence.

Dr Beverly Crusher That miserable existence is all she's known for the last eighteen years. You have no right to take her away from it!

Q [bored with the turn this conversation has taken] Mon Capitan, I really think that we need to speak privately.

[Q transports them both to Picard's Ready Room]