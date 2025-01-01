Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Star Trek: The Next Generation Quotes

Star Trek: The Next Generation quotes

Capt. Picard Shut up, Wesley!
[opening monologue]
Capt. Picard Space... The final frontier. These are the voyages of the Starship Enterprise. Its continuing mission, to explore strange new worlds. To seek out new life and new civilizations. To boldly go where no one has gone before.
[Repeated line]
Capt. Picard Make it so.
[repeated line]
Capt. Picard Engage!
Capt. Picard Darmok and Jalad at Tenagra!
[repeated line]
Capt. Picard Tea, Earl Grey, hot.
Admiral Anthony Haftel Mister Data, I regret that I must order you to transport Lal over to my ship.
[Data rises to comply]
Capt. Picard Belay that order, Commander.
Admiral Anthony Haftel I beg your pardon.
Capt. Picard I will take this matter to Starfleet myself.
Admiral Anthony Haftel I am Starfleet, Captain. Proceed, Commander.
Capt. Picard Hold your ground, Mister Data.
Admiral Anthony Haftel Captain, you are jeopardising your command, and your career.
Capt. Picard There are times Sir... when men of good conscience cannot blindly follow orders. You acknowledge their sentience but ignore their personal liberty and freedom. Order a man to turn his child over to the state? Not while I'm his Captain.
Lieutenant Worf Mrs. Troi... I must protest your unauthorized presence on the bridge!
Lwaxana Troi [pointing to tactical console] What does that little one do Mr. Woof?
Lieutenant Worf Please Madame! That's is a torpedo launch initiator and it's - it is Worf madame, not Woof.
Guinan [Guinan is looking at an incarcerated Borg drone in the Enterprise brig] You don't look so tough.
Hugh [the Borg, named Hugh by LaForge approaches Guinan from his side of the forcefield] We are Borg.
Guinan Aren't you gonna tell me you have to assimilate me?
Hugh You wish to be assimilated?
Guinan No, but that's what you... things do, isn't it?
[Hugh nods]
Guinan Resistance is futile?
Hugh [agreeing] Resistance is futile.
Guinan [she shakes her head] It isn't. My people resisted when the Borg came... to assimilate us. Some of us survived.
Hugh [a new concept to Hugh] Resistance... is not... futile?
Guinan No, but thanks to you, there are very few of us left. We were scattered throughout the galaxy. We don't even have a home anymore.
Hugh What you are saying... is that you are lonely?
Guinan [surprised] What?
Hugh You have no others. You have no home. We... are also lonely.
[Guinan hasn't changed her opinion of the Borg, but she has changed her opinion of Hugh, and he's given her a lot to think about]
Amanda Rogers [Amanda Rogers, an intern aboard the Enterprise, has just discovered she's a member of the Q Continuum, and unless she agrees to live among her own kind, Q has orders to kill her] Kill me? But why?
Capt. Picard They're not convinced that you are fully Q, and they are also responsible for your parents' death.
Amanda Rogers My parents?
[Picard nods]
Amanda Rogers But what right do they have?
[looking around Picard's Ready Room]
Amanda Rogers Q, answer me! Are you afraid to face me?
Q [Q materialises where Amanda was sitting a moment ago] She's such a plucky little thing now, isn't she?
[to Amanda]
Q I really do enjoy you, you know?
Capt. Picard Amanda's question deserves an answer, Q. You've made yourself judge, and jury, and if necessary... executioner. By what right have you appointed yourself to this position?
Q Superior morality.
Capt. Picard Oh, yes. I recall how you used your superior morality when we first encountered you. You put us on trial for the crimes of humanity.
Q The jury's still out on that, Picard. Make no mistake.
Capt. Picard Your arrogant pretence at being the moral guardians of the universe strikes me as being hollow, Q. I see no evidence that you are guided by a superior moral code or any code whatsoever. You may be nearly omnipotent and I don't deny that your parlour tricks are very impressive. But morality... I don't see it! I don't acknowledge it, Q! I would put human morality against the Q's any day. And perhaps that's the reason that we fascinate you so, because our puny behaviour shows you a glimmer of the one thing that evades your omnipotence... a moral center. And if so, I can think of no crueler irony than that you should destroy this young woman, whose only crime... is that she's too human.
Q [amused] Jean-Luc, sometimes I think the only reason I come here is to listen to these wonderful speeches of yours.
[repeated line]
Capt. Picard Come.
Capt. Picard [Data has created an android offspring] What you have done will have serious ramifications. I am truly dismayed that you told no-one of what you were doing.
Data I am sorry, Captain. I did not anticipate your objections. Do you wish me to deactivate Lal?
Capt. Picard [flabbergasted] It's a life, Data! It can't be activated and deactivated simply!
Ensign Ro Laren [the ship is in danger of exploding unless the Bridge separates from the stardrive section] You can't let wishful thinking guide your decisions, Counsellor. It's time to leave.
Counselor Deanna Troi [firmly] We will separate the ship when I decide that it's time and not before. Is that clear, Ensign?
Ensign Ro Laren [Ro doesn't like it but relents] Yes, perfectly.
[Troi sits in the Captain's chair with a new resolve]
Guinan [while the Enterprise is concealed inside a nebula, Picard is touring the ship the night before they engage a Borg vessel, and he's now taking a look around Ten-Forward] Trouble sleeping?
Capt. Picard [surprised by Guinan's presence] It's something of a tradition, Guinan. A Captain touring the ship before a battle.
Guinan Oh, before a hopeless battle, if I remember the tradition correctly.
Capt. Picard Not necessarily. Nelson toured the HMS Victory before Trafalgar.
Guinan Yes, but Nelson never returned from Trafalgar, did he?
Capt. Picard No, but the battle was won.
Guinan Do you expect this battle to be won?
Capt. Picard We may yet prevail. That's a... a conceit, but it's a healthy one. I wonder if the Emperor Honorious watching the Visigoths coming over the Seventh Hill truly realised that the Roman Empire was about to fall? This is just another page in history, isn't it? Will this be the end of our civilisation? Turn the page.
Guinan [smiles] This isn't the end.
Capt. Picard You say that with remarkable assuredness.
Guinan With experience. When the Borg destroyed my world, my people were scattered throughout the universe. We survived... as will humanity survive. As long as there's a handful of you to keep the spirit alive, you will prevail... even if it takes a millennium.
Commander Riker [Riker's about to turn down a ship of his own to command for the third time and he doesn't even know why] What am I still doing here? Deanna, I pushed myself hard to get this far. I... I sacrificed a lot. I always said I wanted my own command and yet... something's holding me back. Is it wrong for me to want to stay?
Counselor Deanna Troi [a typical psychologist's response - answering a question with a question] What do you think?
Commander Riker [musing it over] Maybe I'm just afraid of the big chair?
Counselor Deanna Troi I don't think so.
Commander Riker [he doesn't think so either] The Captain says Shelby reminds him of the way that I used to be... and he's right. She comes in here full of drive and ambition... impatient... taking risks. I look at her and I wonder what happened to those things in me. I liked those things about me. I've lost something.
Counselor Deanna Troi You mean you're older... more experienced...
[chooses her next words with care]
Counselor Deanna Troi ... a little more... seasoned.
Commander Riker [but not careful enough for Riker's taste] Seasoned? That's a horrible thing to say to a man.
Counselor Deanna Troi I don't think you've lost a thing, and I think you've gained more than you realise. You're much more comfortable with yourself than you used to be.
Commander Riker [she may have hit on something there] Maybe that's the problem? I'm too comfortable here.
Counselor Deanna Troi I'm not sure I know what that means. You're happy here... happier than I've ever known you to be. So, it comes down to a simple question... what do you want Will Riker?
[what indeed?]
Capt. Picard [recorded by an alternate Picard from six hours into the future] Captain's personal log... supplemental. I have just witnessed the total destruction of the USS Enterprise with a loss of all hands - save one... me.
[repeated line]
Lieutenant Worf Mute.
Lieutenant Worf Nepo!
Capt. Picard This is mutiny!
Dr Beverly Crusher [Picard, Riker, Crusher, LaForge and Troi have all gathered in the Observation Lounge to discuss Amanda Rogers, an intern aboard the Enterprise who mysteriously contained a warp core breach with sheer force of will] She's a little shaken up, but she's gonna be fine.
Commander William Riker You said she was adopted. Could she be an alien?
Dr Beverly Crusher She's human. There's nothing more unusual about her. Not that my instruments can detect.
Capt. Picard Commander, have you been able to determine the cause of the warp breach?
Lt Commander Geordi LaForge No, Sir. Everything was normal and then suddenly it's like the laws of physics went right out the window.
Q [Q materialises in one of the empty chairs wearing his usual Starfleet uniform] And why shouldn't they? They're so inconvenient.
Capt. Picard [a collective air of dismay suddenly descends on the room] Q!
Q Mon Capitan.
Capt. Picard Are you responsible for this incident in Engineering?
Q [surprisingly upfront about it] Of course. I needed to find out if what I suspected about the girl were true.
Capt. Picard That being?
Q That she's a Q.
Counselor Deanna Troi Amanda's a Q?
Dr Beverly Crusher How is that possible? Her, her parents... her biological parents were human.
Q Well, not exactly. They had assumed human form in order to visit Earth, I suppose for... for amusement. But in vulgar human fashion they proceeded to conceive a child...
[he winks at Beverly who looks thoroughly insulted]
Q ... and then like mawkish humans they became attached to it. What is it about these squirming little infants that you find so appealing?
Dr Beverly Crusher I'm sure that's beyond your comprehension, Q.
Q I desperately hope so.
Counselor Deanna Troi What happened to Amanda's parents?
Q They died in an accident.
[that gets Picard's attention but keeps it to himself for now]
Q None of us knew whether she had inherited the capacities of the Q but recently they've begun to emerge and er... as an expert in humanity... I was sent to investigate.
Commander William Riker You? An expert in humanity?
Q Not a very challenging field of study, I grant you.
Lt Commander Geordi LaForge Are you saying you created a core breach just to test this girl?
Q Uh huh.
Counselor Deanna Troi What would have happened if she couldn't stop it?
Q Then I would have known she wasn't a Q.
Dr Beverly Crusher And now that you know - what do you intend to do?
Q Instruct her. If this child does not learn how to control her power she may accidentally destroy herself... or all of you... or perhaps your entire galaxy?
Capt. Picard I find it hard to believe that you're here to do us a favour.
Q You're quite right. I wouldn't. But there are those in the Continuum...
[raises his eyes skyward]
Q ... who have an over exaggerated sense of responsibility. They think that we need to take precautions to keep the little dear from running amok.
Dr Beverly Crusher And once you've taught her... then you'll go away?
Q And leave her here? Of course not. She'll come back to the Continuum where she belongs.
Dr Beverly Crusher Wait a minute! You, you can't just come in here and take her away from everything she's ever known!
Q [laughs that off] I assure you I can.
Dr Beverly Crusher She has plans for herself. She wants to have a career and a family.
Q I'm rescuing her from that miserable existence.
Dr Beverly Crusher That miserable existence is all she's known for the last eighteen years. You have no right to take her away from it!
Q [bored with the turn this conversation has taken] Mon Capitan, I really think that we need to speak privately.
[Q transports them both to Picard's Ready Room]
Q Well, there, that's better. Crusher gets more shrill with each passing year.
Counselor Deanna Troi [to Riker, when he would rather hunt for Picard's alleged killers than hold a memorial service for him] Do you think you're the only one in pain? That you have a monopoly on loss?
[getting upset]
Counselor Deanna Troi Well, I've got news for you. We're all hurting... we're all angry! And like it or not, you've got a responsibility to this crew! And you can't just indulge your personal desire for revenge!
Duras [the fallen Klingons at Khitomer] Those deaths must be avenged.
