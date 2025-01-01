Alan EppesYou know, Don and Charlie, they graduated high school on the same day.
Terry LakeThank you. Don's mentioned it. A few times.
Alan EppesKind of puts an edge on that sibling rivalry thing, you know.
Terry LakeI'm sure it does. Having a kid like Charlie had to put some unusual pressure on the family. How old was he when you first realized he was exceptional?
Alan EppesHe was three when he multiplied four-digit numbers in his head. By the age of four, he needed special teachers, special classes. My wife - I mean, his mother and I, we put a lot of time into his education. It was Don who was the one who had to get used to taking care of himself.
Terry LakeWell, he might have gotten used to it, but I'm not sure he's as good at it as he thinks he is.
Alan EppesWell, it's hard for him to ask anyone for help. And it's really hard for him to ask Charlie.
Don EppesNo, buddy, look. Understand, I appreciate you care about me, but it's not going to happen.
Charlie EppesStatistically, you're dead now. You understand what that means? A man aimed a gun at your head and fired. The fact that you survived is an anomaly, and it's unlikely to be the outcome of a second such encounter.
Alan EppesAren't you going to introduce me to your girlfriend?
Charlie EppesYou've met her before, she's not my girlfriend, I'm her thesis advisor.
Alan EppesDoes that mean she can't be your girlfriend?
Charlie EppesDad, you're, like, hovering over us, and we have so much work to do.
Alan EppesI thought you already helped your brother out on this case.
Charlie EppesSomething this complex needed to be checked and rechecked.
Alan EppesThere's one thing you and your brother have in common: On some things, you're both very thorough; other stuff, you completely miss.
Charlie EppesYou know, this isn't the first time I've received a love letter. When I published my first article in the American Journal of Mathematics I was invited to spend the weekend at a bed and breakfast in Santa Barbara.
Dr. Larry FleinhardtOkay, well, Charles, you are a mathematician, you're always looking for the elegant solution. Human behavior is rarely, if ever, elegant. The universe is full of these odd bumps and twists. You know, perhaps you need to make your equation less elegant, more complicated; less precise, more descriptive. It's not going to be as pretty, but it might work a little bit better. Charlie, when you're working on human problems, there's going to be pain and disappointment. You gotta ask yourself, is it worth it?
Charlie EppesWhen we're working together, we talk and we laugh, and there's? an energy. And I don't understand why that doesn't work outside the office. Why don't we have anything else to talk about?
Alan EppesYeah, yeah, sure. I need you to come to dinner... at the house, on Wednesday. I have a date.
Don EppesOh yeah? A date? Hey, well, that's good. With who?
Alan EppesWell, it's someone Art knows from yoga. Yeah, her name's Jill. He says she's smart, she's funny, and, uh, quite flexible. So, I, I, eh, I, wh-, we're having dinner at the house, and I would like you to be there.
Don EppesHey, look, hey. No. Just take her somewhere low-key, you'll do fine.
Alan EppesLook, it's my first date in over thirty-five years; I would like memorable instead of low-key.
Don EppesLow-key and memorable aren't mutually exclusive. You know what my favorite date ever was? Pepperoni pizza at a laundromat.
Alan EppesYes, which explains the conspicuous absence of grandchildren. So, Wednesday, 7:30. Bring a date?
Amita RamanujanCharlie, where did you learn all this stuff about assassination?
Charlie EppesPlease, understand, sometimes I can't choose what I work on. I can't follow through on a line of thinking just because I want to, or, or because it's needed. I have to work on what's in my head. And right now, this is what's in my head.
Charlie EppesIt's from someone who says she's a fan of my work on low dimensional topology. And she's a fan of my... hair.
Charlie EppesHeisenberg's uncertainty principle. Heisenberg noted that the act of observation will effect the observed; in other words, when you watch something, you change it, and uh, uh, for example, an electron, you know, you can't really measure it without bumping into it in some small way. Any physical act of observation requires interaction with a form of energy, like light, and that will change the nature of the electron, its path of travel.
Don EppesHold on. You know I got, like, a C in physics, so just take me through how this relates to the case.
Charlie EppesDon, you've observed the robbers. They know it. That will change their actions.
Charlie EppesWell, certainly people who have failed to solve it might think that.
[Charlie connects the computer game Minesweeper to the bank robberies]
Charlie EppesYou see this game, Larry? You've got to clear the mines without blowing any up. Each time you clear a square, a numerical value is revealed. That number tells you exactly how many squares containing mines are directly adjacent to that square. This allows you to predict where the next mine will be located and then the more boxes revealed the more accurately one can predict the location of the mines. The pattern used in these bank robberies is similar to this kind of problem-solving pattern. These robbers have used the banks they've been robbing to tell them which ones to rob next.
Dr. Larry FleinhardtYou know, here's a discussion: Why is it that we remember the past and not the future?
Voice-over[Voice-over during the opening credits] We all use math everyday. To predict weather. To tell time. To handle money. Math is more than formulas and equations. It's logic. It's rationality. It's using your mind to solve the biggest mysteries we know.