Alan Eppes You know, Don and Charlie, they graduated high school on the same day.

Terry Lake Thank you. Don's mentioned it. A few times.

Alan Eppes Kind of puts an edge on that sibling rivalry thing, you know.

Terry Lake I'm sure it does. Having a kid like Charlie had to put some unusual pressure on the family. How old was he when you first realized he was exceptional?

Alan Eppes He was three when he multiplied four-digit numbers in his head. By the age of four, he needed special teachers, special classes. My wife - I mean, his mother and I, we put a lot of time into his education. It was Don who was the one who had to get used to taking care of himself.

Terry Lake Well, he might have gotten used to it, but I'm not sure he's as good at it as he thinks he is.