Mr Boniface
["It's the Mind: A Weekly Magazine of Things Psychiatric"] Good evening. Tonight on "It's the Mind", we examine the phenomenon of déjà vu, that strange feeling we sometimes get that we've lived through something before, that what is happening now has already happened tonight on "It's the Mind" we examine the phenomenon of déjà vu, that strange feeling we sometimes get that we've...
[looks puzzled]
Mr Boniface
Anyway, tonight on "It's the Mind", we examine the phenomenon of déjà vu, that strange -
["It's the Mind" opening titles again, then back to Mr Boniface, shaken]
Mr Boniface
Good evening. Tonight on "It's the Mind", we examine the phenomenon of déjà vu, that strange feeling we someti... mes get... that... we've lived through something -
["It's the Mind" opening titles again, then back to Mr Boniface, visibly shaken]
Mr Boniface
Good... good evening. Tonight on "It's the Mind", we examine the phenomenon of d-d-d-d-d-déjà v-v-v-v-v-vu. That extraordinary feeling... quite extraordinary...
[trails off; the phone rings and he picks it up]
[a hand reaches in and sets a glass on the desk; Boniface drinks and the hand exits]
Mr Boniface
Oh thank you. That strange feeling we sometimes get that we've lived through something before.
[phone; he picks it up]
[hand comes in as before; he jumps]
[phone]
[hand with glass]
[jumps and yelps]
Mr Boniface
Look, something's happening to me. I-I-um, I think I'd better go and see someone. Good night.
[exits and boards the psychiatrist milk float outside]
Milkman
Oi, haven't I seen you somewhere before?
Mr Boniface
No, doctor, no. Something very funny's happening to me.
["It's the Mind" opening titles again, then back to Boniface in the studio, nervously biting his nails. He sees the camera, screams with terror, and runs outside to the float]
Milkman
Oi, haven't I seen you somewhere before?
Mr Boniface
No, doctor, no. Something very funny's happening to me.
[a few minutes later, outside Dr Cream's office, Boniface jumps off and runs inside]
Dr Cream
Ah, come in. Now what seems to be the matter?
[outside, he jumps off the float, looks about, puzzled, and runs inside]
Dr Cream
Ah, come in. Now, what seems to be the matter?
[outside, he jumps off the float, more shaken, and runs in]
Dr Cream
Ah, come in. Now what seems to be the matter?
[outside, he jumps off the float, looks about, scared, and runs inside as the show ends]