Kinoafisha TV Shows Monty Python's Flying Circus Quotes

Monty Python's Flying Circus quotes

BBC Announcer We interrupt this program to annoy you and make things generally irritating.
Hermit It's...
Announcer And now for something completely different.
An Art Critic [Repeated line] What a Terrible Joke!
Carol Cleveland [Crying] But its my only line!
'Thrust' Presenter Good evening. I have with me tonight Anne Elk. Mrs. Anne Elk.
Miss Anne Elk Miss.
'Thrust' Presenter You say you have a new theory about the brontosaurus
Miss Anne Elk Can I just say here Chris for one moment that I have a new theory about the brontosaurus.
'Thrust' Presenter Exactly.
[long pause]
'Thrust' Presenter Well, what is it?
Miss Anne Elk [looks around, concerned] Where?
'Thrust' Presenter No, no, your new theory.
Miss Anne Elk Oh, what is my theory?
'Thrust' Presenter Yes.
Miss Anne Elk Oh, what is my theory that it is. Well, Chris, you may well ask me what is my theory.
'Thrust' Presenter I am asking.
Miss Anne Elk Good for you. My word yes. Well, Chris, what it is that it is - this theory of mine. Well, this is what it is - my theory that I have, that is to say, which is mine, is mine.
'Thrust' Presenter Yes, I know it's yours, what is it?
Miss Anne Elk [looks round again] Where? Oh, what is my theory? This is it.
[clears her throat at length]
Miss Anne Elk My theory that belongs to me is as follows.
[clears her throat very noisily and violently]
Miss Anne Elk This is how it goes. The next thing I'm going to say is my theory. Ready?
'Thrust' Presenter [exasperated] Yes.
Miss Anne Elk My theory by A. Elk, brackets, Miss, brackets. This theory goes as follows and begins now. All brontosauruses are thin at one end, much much thicker in the middle, and the thin again at the far end. That is my theory, it is mine, and it belongs to me, and I own it, and what it is, too.
'Thrust' Presenter That's it, is it?
Miss Anne Elk Spot on, Chris.
'Thrust' Presenter Well, uh, this theory of yours appears to have hit the nail on the head.
Miss Anne Elk And it's mine.
Mr Smoke-Too-Much I saw your add in the "Bolour" Supplement.
Bounder The what?
Mr Smoke-Too-Much The Bolour Suppliment.
Bounder The Colour Supplement.
Mr Smoke-Too-Much Yes, I'm sorry, I can't say the letter B.
Bounder C?
Mr Smoke-Too-Much Yes, that's right. It's all due to a trauma I suffered when I was a "sbool" boy. I was attacked by a bat.
Bounder A cat?
Mr Smoke-Too-Much No, a bat.
Cardinal Ximinez Nobody expects the Sp -
["THE END" appears on screen]
Cardinal Ximinez Oh, bugger!
Hungarian [reading from a English-Hungarian dictionary] I vill not buy this record, it is scratched.
Tobacconist Sorry?
Hungarian I vill not buy this record, it is scratched.
Tobacconist Uh, no, no, this... uh... tobacconist.
Hungarian Ah! I vill not buy this *tobacconist*, it is sratched.
Tobacconist Uh, no, no, tobacco... um... cigarettes.
Hungarian Ja! "Ci-ga-ret-ta"! Uh... My hovercraft if full of eels.
[pause]
Hungarian My hovercraft
[motions "cigarettes"]
Hungarian is full of eels.
[motions "matches"]
Tobacconist Oh! Matches! Matches.
Hungarian Ja! Ja, ja. Uh... do you *WA*nt... do you *WA*nt to come back to my place? Bouncy, bouncy!
Tobacconist I don't think you're using that right.
Hungarian You great poohft.
Tobacconist Uh, that will be 66 please.
Hungarian If I said you had beautiful body, vould you hold it against me? I... I am no longer infected.
Tobacconist M-may I?
Hungarian Ja! Ja!
[gives book to Tobacconist]
Tobacconist Costs 6 and 6... costs 6 and... ah, here we are!
[Tobacconist says something in Hungarian, causing the Hungarian to punch him in the face. A police officer comes rushing into the store]
Police Officer What's going on here then?
Hungarian [to police officer] You have beautiful thighs.
Police Officer What?
Tobacconist He hit me!
Hungarian Drop your panties, Sir William, I cannot wait till lunch time.
Police Officer [angry] RIGHT!
[Hungarian dragged away by police officer]
Hungarian My nipples explode with delight!
Mr Barnard What do you want?
Man Well I was told outside that...
Mr Barnard Don't give me that, you snotty faced heap of parrot droppings!
Man What?
Mr Barnard Shut your festering gob, you tit! Your type really makes me puke you vacuous, toffy-nosed, malodorous pervert!
Man What? I came in here for an argument.
Mr Barnard Oh, oh oh I'm sorry, this is "abuse'. You want Room 12-A just along the corridor.
Man Oh sorry. Thank you very much, sorry, thank you.
Man [Shuts the door]
Mr Barnard Stupid git.
Mr. Vibrating Come in.
Man Um, is this the right room for an argument?
Mr. Vibrating I've told you once.
Man No you haven't.
Mr. Vibrating Yes I have.
Man When?
Mr. Vibrating Just now.
Man No you didn't.
Mr. Vibrating I did.
Man Didn't.
Mr. Vibrating Did.
Man Didn't.
Mr. Vibrating I'm telling you I did.
Man You did not.
Mr. Vibrating Oh I'm sorry, just one moment. Is this a five minute argument or the full half hour?
Man Oh, just the five minutes.
Mr. Vibrating Ah, thank you. Anyway I did.
Man You most certainly did not.
Mr. Vibrating Look, let's get this thing quite clear. I most definitely told you.
Michael Palin Mount Everest: forbiding, aloof, terrifying. The mountain with the biggest tits in the world.
Customer Hello? I wish to register a complaint. Hello, miss?
Pet Shop Owner [coming up from the desk] What do you mean, "miss"?
Customer I'm sorry, I have a cold.
Mr. Praline Excuse me, I would like to buy a fish licence, please.
[the attendant indicates the next grille; to camera]
Mr. Praline The man's sign is incorrect. I have in the past noticed a marked discrepancy between these post office signs and the activities carried on beneath. But soft. let us see how Dame Fortune smiles upon my next postal adventure.
Arthur Name What's brown and sounds like a bell? Dung!
Voice Over Dear Sir, I am glad to hear that your studio audience disapproves of the last skit as strongly as I. As a naval officer I abhor the implication that the Royal Navy is a haven for cannibalism. It is well known that we now have the problem relatively under control, and that it is the RAF who now suffer the largest casualties in this area. And what do you think the Argylls ate in Aden. Arabs? Yours etc. Captain B.J. Smethwick in a white wine sauce with shallots, mushrooms and garlic.
Raymond Luxury-Yacht No, no. It's spelt Raymond Luxury-Yacht but it's pronounced Throat-Wobbler Mangrove!
Mr Mousebender Tell me, have you in fact got any cheese here at all?
Henry Wenslydale Yes, sir.
Mr Mousebender Really?
Henry Wenslydale No, not really, sir. Not a scrap. I was deliberately wasting your time, sir.
Mr Mousebender Well I'm sorry but I'm afraid I'm going to have to shoot you.
Henry Wenslydale Right-o then.
[Mousebender draws a gun and shoots Wenslydale dead]
Mr Mousebender What a senseless waste of human life.
Carol Cleveland But it's my only line!
Mr Boniface ["It's the Mind: A Weekly Magazine of Things Psychiatric"] Good evening. Tonight on "It's the Mind", we examine the phenomenon of déjà vu, that strange feeling we sometimes get that we've lived through something before, that what is happening now has already happened tonight on "It's the Mind" we examine the phenomenon of déjà vu, that strange feeling we sometimes get that we've...
[looks puzzled]
Mr Boniface Anyway, tonight on "It's the Mind", we examine the phenomenon of déjà vu, that strange -
["It's the Mind" opening titles again, then back to Mr Boniface, shaken]
Mr Boniface Good evening. Tonight on "It's the Mind", we examine the phenomenon of déjà vu, that strange feeling we someti... mes get... that... we've lived through something -
["It's the Mind" opening titles again, then back to Mr Boniface, visibly shaken]
Mr Boniface Good... good evening. Tonight on "It's the Mind", we examine the phenomenon of d-d-d-d-d-déjà v-v-v-v-v-vu. That extraordinary feeling... quite extraordinary...
[trails off; the phone rings and he picks it up]
Mr Boniface No, fine thanks, fine.
[a hand reaches in and sets a glass on the desk; Boniface drinks and the hand exits]
Mr Boniface Oh thank you. That strange feeling we sometimes get that we've lived through something before.
[phone; he picks it up]
Mr Boniface No, fine thank you, fine.
[hand comes in as before; he jumps]
Mr Boniface Thank you. That strange feeling we...
[phone]
Mr Boniface No, fine thank you, fine.
[hand with glass]
Mr Boniface Thank you.
[jumps and yelps]
Mr Boniface Look, something's happening to me. I-I-um, I think I'd better go and see someone. Good night.
[exits and boards the psychiatrist milk float outside]
Milkman Oi, haven't I seen you somewhere before?
Mr Boniface No, doctor, no. Something very funny's happening to me.
["It's the Mind" opening titles again, then back to Boniface in the studio, nervously biting his nails. He sees the camera, screams with terror, and runs outside to the float]
Milkman Oi, haven't I seen you somewhere before?
Mr Boniface No, doctor, no. Something very funny's happening to me.
[a few minutes later, outside Dr Cream's office, Boniface jumps off and runs inside]
Dr Cream Ah, come in. Now what seems to be the matter?
Mr Boniface I have this terrible feeling of déjà vu.
[outside, he jumps off the float, looks about, puzzled, and runs inside]
Dr Cream Ah, come in. Now, what seems to be the matter?
Mr Boniface I have this terrible feeling of déjà vu.
[outside, he jumps off the float, more shaken, and runs in]
Dr Cream Ah, come in. Now what seems to be the matter?
Mr Boniface I have this terrible feeling of déjà vu.
[outside, he jumps off the float, looks about, scared, and runs inside as the show ends]
TV Presenter And now a precision display of bad temper.
[soldiers all yell in unison]
Soldiers My goodness me! I am in a bad temper today, two three! Damn damn, two three! I am vexed and ratty, two three! And hopping mad!
[soldiers stamp feet on ground angrily]
TV Presenter And now, the men of the Second Armored Division with their famous close order swanning about.
Sergeant Squad... *Camp* it *up*!
[soldiers all chant in unison while mincing]
Soldiers Ooh, get her! Whoops, I've got your number ducky, you couldn't afford me dear, two three. I'll scratch your eyes out! Don't come the Brigadier bit with us, dear, we all know where you've been, you military fairy. Two, three, one, two, three, four, five, six. Whoops! Don't look now girls, the man has just minced in with that jolly colour Sergeant, two three. Oooh!
Interviewer Good evening. Tonight I have with me Mr. Norman St. John Polevaulter who, for the last few years, has been contradicting people. St. John Polevaulter, why do you contradict people?
Norman St. John Polevaulter I don't!
Interviewer But... You told me that you did.
Norman St. John Polevaulter I most certainly did not!
Interviewer [comprehending] Oh! I see. I'll start again.
Norman St. John Polevaulter No, you won't.
Interviewer Shh! I understand you *don't* contradict people.
Norman St. John Polevaulter Yes, I do!
Interviewer And when *didn't* you start contradicting them?
Norman St. John Polevaulter I did! In 1952.
Interviewer 1952?
Norman St. John Polevaulter 1947!
Interviewer 23 years ago.
Norman St. John Polevaulter No!
[BBC rolling globe logo on screen]
Announcer And now... one more minute of "Monty Python's Flying Circus".
[BBC rolling globe logo continues for 60 seconds in silence]
Inspector Tiger Now, alduce me to introlow myself. I'm sorry. Alself me to myduce introlow. Introme tolose mylow alself. Alme to you introself mylowduce. Excuse me a moment.
[bangs himself on the head]
Inspector Tiger Allow me to introduce myself. I'm afried I must ask that no-one leave the room. Allow me to introduce myself. I'm Inspector Tiger.
All Tiger?
Inspector Tiger [jumps] Where? Where? What? Ah. Me Tiger. You Jane.
[growl]
Inspector Tiger Beg your pardon, allow me to introduce myself, I'm afraid I must ask that no-one leave the room.
Lady Velloper Why not?
Inspector Tiger Elementary. Since the body was found in this room, and no-one has left it. Therefore... the murderer must be somebody in this room.
Colonel Pickering What body?
Inspector Tiger Somebody. In this room. Must the murderer be. The murderer of the body is somebody in this room, which nobody must leave... leave the body in the room not to be left by anybody. Nobody leaves anybody or the body with somebody. Everybody who is anybody shall leave the body in the roombody. Take the tablets Tiger. Anybody with a body but not the body is nobody. Nobody leaves the body in the...
[takes a tablet]
Inspector Tiger Albody me introbody albodyduce.
[a surgeon and two nurses enter with saws and lay Tiger down on the table. The same drawing room, one lobotomy later, Tiger's head is bandaged]
Surgeon Now for Sir Gerald.
[exit]
Inspector Tiger That's better. Now I'm Inspector Tiger and I must ask that nobody leave the room.
[gives thumbs up to the surgeon]
Inspector Tiger Now someone has committed a murder here, and that murderer is someone in this room. The question is... who?
Colonel Pickering Look, there hasn't been a murder.
Inspector Tiger No murder?
All No.
Inspector Tiger Oh, I don't like it. It's too simple, too clear cut. I'd better wait.
[sits]
Inspector Tiger No, too simple, too clear cut.
[lights out, a scream, and a shot. Tiger is dead with a poison bottle in his hand, an arrow through his neck, and a bullet in his head]
Colonel Pickering By jove, he was right!
Man That was not five minutes just now.
Mr. Vibrating I told you I'm not allowed to argue with you unless you've paid.
Man I just paid.
Mr. Vibrating No you haven't.
Man Yes I have.
Mr. Vibrating No you haven't.
Man Look, I don't want to argue about this.
Mr. Vibrating Well you didn't pay.
Man Aha! If I didn't pay, why are you arguing? See, I've got you.
Mr. Vibrating Not necessarily. I could be arguing in my spare time.
Man I've had enough of this.
Mr. Vibrating No you haven't.
T.F. Gumby Doctor? Doctor? DOCTOR!
[he bangs on a bell violently, eventually smashing it, as well as the desk and everything on it]
T.F. Gumby DOCTOR! DOCTOR! DOCTOR!
Dr. Gumby [enter Dr. Gumby] Hello!
T.F. Gumby Are you the brain specialist?
Dr. Gumby [thinks for a moment] Hello!
T.F. Gumby Are you the brain specialist?
Dr. Gumby No. No, I am not the brain specialist. No I am not. Yes! Yes I am!
T.F. Gumby My brain hurts!
Dr. Gumby Well, let's take a look at it, Mr. Gumby.
[begins to lift Gumby's sweater]
T.F. Gumby No, no, no, my brain in my head.
Dr. Gumby [thumps him on the head] It will have to come out.
T.F. Gumby What? Out of my head?
Dr. Gumby Yes. All the bits of it.
BBC Interviewer The activity you see behind me is part of the preparations for the new Naval Expedition to Lake Pahoe. The man in charge of this expedition is Vice Admiral Sir John Cunningham. Sir, John, hello there.
Vice-Admiral Sir John Cunningham Ah, hello. Well, first of all I'd like to apologize for the behaviour of certain of my colleagues you may have seen earlier, but they are from broken homes, circus families and so on and they are in no way representative of the new modern improved British Navy. They are a small vociferous minority... and may I take this opportunity of emphasizing that there is no cannibalism in the British Navy. Absolutely none, and when I say none, I mean there is a certain amount, more than we are prepared to admit, but all new ratings are warned that if they wake up in the morning and find tooth marks at all anywhere on their bodies, they're to tell me immediately so that I can immediately take every measure to hush the whole thing up. And, finally, necrophilia is *right out*.
Alan Well last week, we showed you how to become a gynaecologist. And this week on "How to Do It" we're going to show you how to play the flute, how to split an atom, how to construct a box girder bridge, how to irrigate the Sahara Desert and make vast new areas of land cultivatable, but first, here's Jackie to tell you all how to rid the world of all known diseases.
Jackie Hello, Alan.
Alan Hello, Jackie.
Jackie Well, first of all, become a doctor and discover a marvellous cure for something, and then, when the medical profession really starts to take notice of you, you can jolly well tell them what to do and make sure they get everything right so there'll never be any diseases ever again.
Alan Thanks, Jackie, great idea. How to play the flute.
[produces a flute]
Alan Well here we are. You blow there and you move your fingers up and down here.
Noel Great, great, Alan. Well, next week we'll be showing you how black and white people can live together in peace and harmony, and Alan will be over in Moscow showing us how to reconcile the Russians and the Chinese. So until next week, cheerio!
All Bye!
[Interview with a lady friend of the notorious Dinsdale Piranha]
Interviewer Was there anything unusual about Dinsdale?
Lady Friend I should say not! Dinsdale was a perfectly normal person in every way. Except inasmuch as he was convinced that he was being watched by a giant hedgehog he referred to as Spiny Norman.
[Later]
Lady Friend Lately, Dinsdale had become increasingly worried about Spiny Norman. He had come to the conclusion that Norman slept in an aeroplane hangar at Luton Airport.
Host And so, on February the 22nd, 1966, at Luton Airport...
[Footage of a mushroom cloud]
Host Even the police began to sit up and take notice.
Man I'd like to complain about people who constantly hold things up by complaining about people who complain. It's high time something was done about it.
[16 ton weight]
Announcer Well, be that as it may...
Mr Mousebender Tell me, do you have any cheese at all?
Henry Wenslydale Yes.
Mr Mousebender Now I'm going to ask you the same question again, and if you say "No", I'm going to shot you in the head. Do you have any cheese?
Henry Wenslydale [contemplates] Um, no.
Mr Mousebender [shots Henry Wenslydale through the head] What a senseless waste of human life.
[repeated line]
Spiny Norman Dinsdale?
Spiny Norman Dinsdale!
Mr Barnard A murderer is, after all, an extroverted suicide...
Clerk You are Alexander Yalt?
Alexander Yalt [in a Derek Nimmo voice] Oh I am.
Clerk Skip the impersonations.
Alexander Yalt I am.
Clerk Mr Yalt you are charged that on the second day of January 1970 you wilfully, deliberately and with malice aforethought published an English-Hungarian Phrasebook with intent to cause a breach of the peace. How do you plead?
Alexander Yalt Not guilty.
Clerk You live at 46 Horton Terrace?
Alexander Yalt I do live at 46 Horton Terrace.
Clerk You are the president of a publishing company?
Alexander Yalt I am the president of a publishing company.
Clerk Your company publishes phrasebooks?
Alexander Yalt My company does publish phrasebooks.
Clerk You did say 46 Horton Terrace?
Alexander Yalt Yes
Clerk [bangs gong à la Michael Miles] Aha! Got him!
Alan Whicker Father Pierre, why did you stay on in this colonial Campari-land, where the clink of glasses mingles with the murmur of a million mosquitoes, where waterfalls and whiskey wash away the worries of a world-weary whicker, where gin and tonics jingle in a gyroscopic jubilee of something beginning with J?
Ludovic ['The Great Debate Number 31: TV4 Or Not TV4?'] Hello. Should there be another television channel or not? On tonight's programme, the Minister for Broadcasting, The Right Honourable Mr Ian Throat MP.
Mr Ian Throat Good evening.
Ludovic The chairman of the Amalgamated Money TV, Sir Abe Sappenheim.
Sir Abe Sappenheim Good evening.
Ludovic The Shadow Spokesman for Television, Lord Kinwoodie.
Lord Kinwoodie Hello.
Ludovic And a television critic, Mr Patrick Loone.
Mr Patrick Loone Hello.
Ludovic Gentlemen, should there be a fourth television channel or not? Ian?
Mr Ian Throat Yes.
Ludovic Francis?
Lord Kinwoodie No.
Ludovic Sir Abe?
Sir Abe Sappenheim Yes.
Ludovic Patrick?
Mr Patrick Loone No.
Ludovic Well there you have it, two say will, two say won't. We'll be back again next week, and next week's "Great Debate' will be about government interference in broadcasting and will be cancelled mysteriously.
Investment Banker Now,
[looks through a dictionary]
Investment Banker Inner Life. Inner Life... It's not in there!
[recurring at random points]
Viking Lemon curry?
Spreaders It's Being-hit-on-the-head lessons in here.
Man What a stupid concept!
Bruce Rule 3: No Pooftahs!
Arthur Name She your wife?
Victor Um, no, actually...
Arthur Name Ooooh, oooh, well don't let me interrupt anything, I know all about one-night stands! Oh, dear, this music isn't much, is it?
[throws away calm record and starts playing marsh music]
Arthur Name I heard this hilarious joke at the pub today: What's brown and sounds like a bell?
Victor I beg your pardon?
Arthur Name What's brown and sounds like a bell?
[Iris shakes head in confusion]
Arthur Name Dung!
Victor Look, get out, all of you. Go on. Get out! Get out!
Mr. Equator I beg your pardon?
Victor I'm turning you all out! I'm not having my house filled with filthy perverts. Now look, I'm giving you just half a minute then I'm going to call the police, so get out!
Mr. Equator I don't much like the tone of your voice.
[man whispers into Doctor's ear]
Blood Bank Doctor No. I'm sorry, but, no.
[man whispers again]
Blood Bank Doctor No, you may not give urine instead of blood.
Mr Mousebender And I thought to myself, "A little fermented curd will do the trick," so, I curtailed my Walpoling activities, sallied forth, and infiltrated your place of purveyance to negotiate the vending of some cheesy comestibles.
Henry Wenslydale Come again?
Mr Mousebender I want to buy some cheese.
Henry Wenslydale Oh, I thought you were complaining about the bouzouki player.
Mr Mousebender Certainly not. I am one who delights in all manifestations of the Terpsichorean muse.
Henry Wenslydale Sorry?
Mr Mousebender [in a silly Northern accent] Ooh, I like a nice dance - you're forced to.
Vivian Smith-Smythe-Smith My father needed a waste basket.
Interviewer Good evening. Well, we have in the studio tonight a man who says things in a very roundabout way. Isn't that so, Mr Pudifoot?
Mr. Pudifoot Yes.
Interviewer Have you always said things in a very roundabout way?
Mr. Pudifoot Yes.
Interviewer Well, I can't help noticing that, for someone who claims to say things in a very roundabout way, your last two answers have had very little of the discursive quality about them.
[a letter following a British Navy presentation by pepperpots]
Voice Over As an admiral who came up through the ranks more times than you've had hot dinners, I wish to join my husband O.W.A. Giveaway in condemning this shoddy misrepresentation of our modern navy. The British Navy is one of the finest and most attractive and butchest fighting forces in the world. I love those white flared trousers and the feel of rough blue serge on those pert little buttocks...
Presenter I'm afraid we are unable to show you any more of that letter.
Señor Biggles Miss Bladder, take a letter.
Miss Bladder Yes, Señor Biggles.
Señor Biggles Don't call me "Señor!" I'm not a Spanish person. You must call me Mr. Biggles or Group Captain Biggles, or Mary Biggles if I'm dressed as my wife, but never "Señor!"
Jacques Montgolfier Don't forget we have a special guest coming this evening.
Joseph Montgolfier Huh?
Jacques Montgolfier Don't tell me you have forgotten already. The man who is giving us thousands of francs for our experiments.
Joseph Montgolfier What man?
Jacques Montgolfier Louis XIV!
Joseph Montgolfier Isn't he dead?
Jacques Montgolfier Evidently not.
Mr. Pither You are Rear Admiral Sir Dudley Compton?
Chinaman No. He die. He have heart attack and fell out of window onto exploding bomb, and was killed in shooting accident.
Chief Superintendent Lookout [Inspector Tiger has been murdered] This house is surrounded. I must ask that no-one leave the room. I'm Chief Superintendent Lookout.
Lady Velloper Lookout?
Chief Superintendent Lookout [jumps] What, where? Oh, me, Lookout. Lookout of the Yard.
Lady Velloper Why, what would we see?
Chief Superintendent Lookout I'm sorry?
Lady Velloper What would we see if we look out of the yard?
Chief Superintendent Lookout ...I'm afraid I don't follow that at all. Aha. The body. So the murderer must be somebody in this room. Unless he had very long arms. Say thirty or forty feet. I think we can discount that one.
[starts laughing]
Chief Superintendent Lookout Lookout of the Yard! Very good. Right, now we'll reconstruct the crime. I'll sit down here. Constable, you turn off the lights.
[lights out]
Chief Superintendent Lookout Good. Now then, there was a scream, aaahhhhhhhhhh! Then just before the lights went up, there was a shot.
[a shot, lights on. Lookout has an arrow through his neck, poison in his lap, and bullet in his head]
Assistant Chief Constable Theresamanbehindyer All right... all right, the house is surrounded and nobody leave the room and all the rest of it. Allow me to introduce myself. I'm Assistnat Chief Constable Theresamanbehindyer.
All Theresamanbehindyer?
Assistant Chief Constable Theresamanbehindyer Ah, you're not going to catch me with an old one like that. Right, let's reconstruct the crime. Constable, you be Inspector Tiger.
Policeman Right, sir. Nobody leave the room ask shall. Somebody I leave nobody in the room body shall. Take the tablets Tigerbody.
[clapping from the others]
Policeman Alself me to myduce introlow left body in the roomself.
Assistant Chief Constable Theresamanbehindyer Good, very good. Just sit down there. Right, now we'll pretend the lights have gone out. Constable, you scream.
[constable screams]
Assistant Chief Constable Theresamanbehindyer Somebody shoots you...
[shoots constable point-blank]
Assistant Chief Constable Theresamanbehindyer and the door opens...
Chief Constable Fire Nobody move. I'm Chief Constable Fire.
All Fire?
Chief Constable Fire [jumps] Where? Where?
Milkman Pat-a-cake, pat-a-cake, baker's man. Good morning, madam, I'm a psychiatrist.
Mrs. Pim You look like a milkman to me.
Milkman [ticks a box on his clipboard] Good, I am in fact dressed as a milkman... you spotted that. Well done.
Mrs. Pim Go away.
Milkman Now then, madam, I'm going to show you three numbers and I want you to tell me if you notice any similarity between them.
[holds up a card with the number "3' on it three times]
Mrs. Pim They're all number three.
Milkman No. Try again.
Mrs. Pim They're *all* number three?
Milkman No. They're *all* number three.
[writes]
Milkman Right. Now, I'm going to say a word and I want you to say the first thing that comes into yout head. How many pints do you want?
Mrs. Pim Er... three?
Milkman Yoghurt?
Mrs. Pim Er... no.
Milkman Cream?
Mrs. Pim No.
Milkman Eggs?
Mrs. Pim No.
Milkman [writes] Right. Well, you're quite clearly suffering from a repressive libido complex, probably the product of an unhappy childhood, coupledwith acute insecurity in adolescence, which has resulted in an attenuation of the libido complex.
Mrs. Pim You *are* a bloody milkman!
Milkman Don't you shout at me, madam, don't come that tone. Now then, I must ask you to accompany me down to the dairy and do some aptitude tests.
Mrs. Pim I've got better things to do than come down to the dairy!
Milkman Mrs. Ratbag! If you don't mind my saying so, you are badly in need of an expensive course of psychiatric treatment. Now I'm not going to say that a trip down to our dairy will cure you, but it will give hundreds of lower-paid workers a good laugh.
Mrs. Pim All right... but how am I going to get home?
Milkman I'll run you there and back in my psychiatrist's float.
Mrs. Pim ...All right.
Announcer You probably noticed that I didn't say, "And now for something completely different," just now. This is simply because, I am unable to appear in the show this week. Sorry to interrupt.
High Court Offical [first juror is imitating a fish swimming] Bird?
Lawyer Swimmer!
High Court Offical Breast stroke!
Prosecuting Counsel Brian Phelps!
High Court Offical No, no, no! He was a diver!
Lawyer Esther Williams, then!
High Court Offical No, no! Don't be silly! How can you find someone *not* Esther Williams?
Dr. Gumby [normal voice] Glasses.
[nurse gives him glasses]
Dr. Gumby Moustache.
[nurse gives him moustache]
Dr. Gumby Handkerchief.
[nurse puts Gumby handkerchief on his head]
Dr. Gumby [in Gumby voice] I'm going to operater, I'm going to operate...
[the other Gumbys join in]
T.F. Gumby [waking up] Hello?
Dr. Gumby We forgot the anaesthetic!
[Gumby comes crashing through the wall]
Gumby [to T. F. Gumby] I'm going to anaesthetize you!
[Gumby hits T. F. Gumby in the head with his anaesthetic tube]
Doctor Now I know some hospitals where you get the patients lying around in beds.
Announcer I wanted to go into Programme Planning, but unfortunately I have a Degree...
Colonel Pickering And now for a complete change of mood.
Dirty Old Man I've 'eard of unisex, but I've never 'ad it!
Milkman Psychiatrist Keep in mind that that's just a pat diagnosis made without first obtaining your full medical history.
Surgeon [to a patient who's bleeding to death over a registration form] Oh surely you knew number four! It's from the Merchant of Venice, even I knew that!
Man Hello, I'm the head of the Careers Advisary Board. I wanted to be a dancer, but there you go...
Michael Palin Did somebody say Mattress to Mr Lambert?
Shrill Middle-aged Woman But Kids were different in them days. They didn't have their heads filled with all this Cartesian Dualism!
Clerk I'm afraid this is worse than even I had at first been imagining. What a strange, strange line...
Vocational Guidance Counselloooor This is just one of the many cases we have on our Books of Chartered Accountancy. We believe that young people should be made aware of this debilitating social disease so that they know... that it's just not worth it.
Michael Palin I have with me Professor Tiddles of Leeds University...
Mountaineer Well, they said Crippen was crazy, didn't they?
Announcer Crippen was crazy.
Host [Sam Peckinpah] In his earliest films, Major Dundee, the Wild Bunch, and Straw Dogs, he showed his predilection for the very truthful and sexually arousing portrayal of violence in its starkest form.
BBC Announcer And now it's just three minutes until the Big Green Thing!
Announcer You're a Loony!
BBC Announcer Oh, I just get so Bored! I get so Bloody Bored!
Miss Bladder I am not a courtesan!
Dirty Old Man Get 'em while they're young, eh?
[repeated randomly]
Viking Anyway.
Archbishop Oh, Mr. Bellpitt! Your legs are so swollen! Oh, Mr. Bellpitt! Your legs... are so... swooollen!
Vocational Guidance Counselloooor [just scared off a wannabe Lion-Tamer] Time enough, I think, for a piece of wood!
Psychiatrist Right, so you've got the girl on the bed, her feet on the mantlepiece, and she's stacked with really great tits...
Shrill Middle-aged Woman Bye! And mind you don't get Seduced!
Waiter No, Mungo! Never kill a Customer!
Bounder 'Morning, I'm Bounder-Of-Adventure.
Mr Smoke-Too-Much Hello, I'm Smoke-Too-Much.
Bounder Well you'd better cut down a little then.
Mr Smoke-Too-Much I'm sorry?
Bounder You'd better cut down a little then.
Mr Smoke-Too-Much Oh oh, I see. Smoke too much, so I better cut down a little then.
Bounder Yes. I expect you get people making jokes about your name all the time, eh?
Mr Smoke-Too-Much No. I've never noticed it before.
Announcer I subscribe to the Borgossian theory of laughter as a social sanction against inflexible behavior.
Announcer Here is Mrs B. J. Smegma...
Various [Mnemonic] My third is in tea but not in rain, my whole is in the Luggage Compartment on the Plane. I'll tell you where the Bomb is for a Pound.
BALPA-Registered Pilot It's in the Luggage Compartment.
Dinsdale [attempted Nuking of Spiny Norman footage]
Announcer Even the Police began to sit up and take notice...
Dull-Witted Footballer Well, Brian... I'm opening a Boutique!
Dull-Witted Footballer I kicked the ball first time, and there it was in the back of the Net!
Title Card Man's Crisis of Identity in the Latter Part of the Twentieth Century.
TV Presenter Arthur Two Sheds Jackson.
Announcer It's a bit zany, but the kids seem to like it.
Dear Old Lady I've had enough of all this sex on the television! I mean! I keep falling off.
Sergeant When someone pops a nice choccy in their mouths they don't want their cheeks pierced! Anyway, "Spring Surprise" is an inaccurate description of the sweetmeat. I'm afraid I shall have to ask you to accompany me to the Station.
Chocolatier [Aside] It's a Fair Cop!
Sergeant Stop talking to the camera!
Announcer We apologise for that last joke, it was naughty and in very bad taste. Please remember that they all come from Broken Homes, especially Eric.
The Prologue Beauty sits most humbly on those it can Construe!
Man No it doesn't!
