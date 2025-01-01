Mr Boniface ["It's the Mind: A Weekly Magazine of Things Psychiatric"] Good evening. Tonight on "It's the Mind", we examine the phenomenon of déjà vu, that strange feeling we sometimes get that we've lived through something before, that what is happening now has already happened tonight on "It's the Mind" we examine the phenomenon of déjà vu, that strange feeling we sometimes get that we've...

[looks puzzled]

Mr Boniface Anyway, tonight on "It's the Mind", we examine the phenomenon of déjà vu, that strange -

["It's the Mind" opening titles again, then back to Mr Boniface, shaken]

Mr Boniface Good evening. Tonight on "It's the Mind", we examine the phenomenon of déjà vu, that strange feeling we someti... mes get... that... we've lived through something -

["It's the Mind" opening titles again, then back to Mr Boniface, visibly shaken]

Mr Boniface Good... good evening. Tonight on "It's the Mind", we examine the phenomenon of d-d-d-d-d-déjà v-v-v-v-v-vu. That extraordinary feeling... quite extraordinary...

[trails off; the phone rings and he picks it up]

Mr Boniface No, fine thanks, fine.

[a hand reaches in and sets a glass on the desk; Boniface drinks and the hand exits]

Mr Boniface Oh thank you. That strange feeling we sometimes get that we've lived through something before.

[phone; he picks it up]

Mr Boniface No, fine thank you, fine.

[hand comes in as before; he jumps]

Mr Boniface Thank you. That strange feeling we...

[phone]

Mr Boniface No, fine thank you, fine.

[hand with glass]

Mr Boniface Thank you.

[jumps and yelps]

Mr Boniface Look, something's happening to me. I-I-um, I think I'd better go and see someone. Good night.

[exits and boards the psychiatrist milk float outside]

Milkman Oi, haven't I seen you somewhere before?

Mr Boniface No, doctor, no. Something very funny's happening to me.

["It's the Mind" opening titles again, then back to Boniface in the studio, nervously biting his nails. He sees the camera, screams with terror, and runs outside to the float]

Milkman Oi, haven't I seen you somewhere before?

Mr Boniface No, doctor, no. Something very funny's happening to me.

[a few minutes later, outside Dr Cream's office, Boniface jumps off and runs inside]

Dr Cream Ah, come in. Now what seems to be the matter?

Mr Boniface I have this terrible feeling of déjà vu.

[outside, he jumps off the float, looks about, puzzled, and runs inside]

Dr Cream Ah, come in. Now, what seems to be the matter?

Mr Boniface I have this terrible feeling of déjà vu.

[outside, he jumps off the float, more shaken, and runs in]

Dr Cream Ah, come in. Now what seems to be the matter?

Mr Boniface I have this terrible feeling of déjà vu.