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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Monty Python's Flying Circus
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BAFTA Awards 1973
Best Light Entertainment Programme
Winner
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1970
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
Best Light Entertainment
Nominee
Best Light Entertainment Personality
Nominee
Best Script
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1975
Best Light Entertainment Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1971
Best Light Entertainment Production
Nominee
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Nominee
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