Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Jeeves & Wooster
Awards
"Jeeves & Wooster" updates
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Filming locations
All info
BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Graphics
Winner
Best Drama Series
Nominee
Best Drama Series
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
Best Original Television Music
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Design
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree