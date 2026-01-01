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The Night Manager
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Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or a Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Winner
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Winner
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Editing: Fiction
Winner
Best Sound: Fiction
Winner
Supporting Actor
Winner
Best Special, Visual and Graphic Effects
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Best Director: Fiction
Nominee
Best Titles & Graphic Identity
Nominee
Best Titles & Graphic Identity
Nominee
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