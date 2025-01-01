Menu
Knight Rider
Knight Rider quotes
[opening narration]
Narrator
Knight Rider, a shadowy flight into the dangerous world of a man, who does not exist.
[closing narration - early episodes]
Narrator
Michael Knight, a lone crusader in a dangerous world. A world of the Knight Rider.
Michael Knight
I need ya, buddy!
KITT
Right away, Michael.
Michael Knight
[repeated line in the series, speaking to KITT] Keep your scanners peeled.
Michael Knight
[repeated line in the series, while using KITT's video monitor] Yo, Devon!
[opening narration]
Narrator
Michael Knight, a young loner on a crusade to champion the cause of the innocent, the helpless, the powerless, in a world of criminals who operate above the law.
[closing narration - early episodes]
Narrator
One man can make a difference, Michael.
