Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
You vs. Wild
Quotes
You vs. Wild quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Bear Grylls
[repeated line] Good choice!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bear Grylls
[repeated line] It was a bad choice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bear Grylls
[repeated line] This is a great discovery.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bear Grylls
[repeated line] This mission is over.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Bear Grylls
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree