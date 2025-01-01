Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows You vs. Wild Quotes

You vs. Wild quotes

Bear Grylls [repeated line] Good choice!
Bear Grylls [repeated line] It was a bad choice.
Bear Grylls [repeated line] This is a great discovery.
Bear Grylls [repeated line] This mission is over.
