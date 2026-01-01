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Kinoafisha TV Shows Friday Night Lights Awards

"Friday Night Lights" updates

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Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007 Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Class - Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Programs
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
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