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Brothers & Sisters
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Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
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