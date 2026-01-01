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Kinoafisha TV Shows 3 Body Problem Awards

"3 Body Problem" updates

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Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominee
 Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
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