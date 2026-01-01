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Avatar: The Last Airbender
Awards
"Avatar: The Last Airbender" updates
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Nominee
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