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Kinoafisha TV Shows Avatar: The Last Airbender Awards

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" updates

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Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Nominee
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