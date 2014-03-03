Menu
7.3 IMDb Rating: 7.1
Kinoafisha TV Shows Those Who Kill

Those Who Kill (2014 - 2014)

Those Who Kill 18+
Production year 2014
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel A&E
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The series "Those Who Kill" is a psychological detective story about police partners obsessed with the secret motives of criminals. She is Catherine Jensen, a young specialist who recently joined the homicide investigation department as an intern. He is Thomas Schaeffer, an experienced and self-absorbed intellectual investigator. At first, these two are soaked in mutual dislike for each other, but soon it becomes clear that they share a common professional interest in the psychology of maniacs and the insane.
Omid Abtahi
Omid Abtahi Jerry Molbeck
James D'Arcy
James D'Arcy Thomas Schaffer
Kerry O'Malley
Kerry O'Malley Mia Vogel
Bruce Davison
Bruce Davison Howard Burgess
James Morrison
James Morrison Frank Bisgaard
Chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevigny Catherine Jensen
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.3
7.1 IMDb
Seasons
Those Who Kill - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 10 episodes
 
