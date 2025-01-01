Lt. Nathaniel FickI only get what's passed on to me from Godfather, and the only word he gets is from the BBC. If we're lucky, Saddam will back down, let the inspectors in, and we can go home. The important thing is we are doing our jobs by being here. All of you should be proud.
Cpl. Josh Ray PersonSir, that's not the word I was asking about. I was... we wanted to know if you knew anything about J-Lo being killed.
Lt. Nathaniel Fick[pause] Ray, the battalion commander offered no sitrep as to J-Lo's status.
Cpl. Josh Ray PersonWhen my band opened up for Limp Bizkit in Kansas City, we fuckin' sucked. But then again, so did they. The only difference is that they became famous, and I became a Marine.
Sgt. Brad 'Iceman' ColbertThe point, Lance Corporal: we're supposed to be a recon unit of pure warrior spirit. We're out here, 40 klicks in enemy lines, and this man of God here, he's a fuckin' POG. In fact, he's an officer POG. That's one more layer of bureaucracy and unnecessary logistics, one more asshole we need to supply MREs and baby wipes for. And worst of all, worst of all, the motherfucker doesn't even carry a weapon. When push comes to shove even Rolling Stone picks up a gun but this fuckin' shill of God, he can't cover a sector, he'll never hump ammo or Claymores. This is a fuckin' war and we're here as warriors, so on top of everything else that's expected of us do we really need to drag him along and indulge in this make-believe bullshit?
Cpl. Josh Ray PersonOh, no. Now not only do we have to worry about all the Charms you've eaten, but now Brad's just pissed off God.
Cpl. Josh Ray PersonThis is really interesting, Brad. You know, Iraqis don't really seem good at fighting, but then they never really completely surrender either.