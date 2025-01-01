Cpl. Josh Ray Person Lieutenant... have you gotten any word?

Lt. Nathaniel Fick I only get what's passed on to me from Godfather, and the only word he gets is from the BBC. If we're lucky, Saddam will back down, let the inspectors in, and we can go home. The important thing is we are doing our jobs by being here. All of you should be proud.

Cpl. Josh Ray Person Sir, that's not the word I was asking about. I was... we wanted to know if you knew anything about J-Lo being killed.