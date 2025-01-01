Menu
Generation Kill Quotes

Generation Kill quotes

Sgt. Brad 'Iceman' Colbert Thank you. Vote Republican.
Sgt. Brad 'Iceman' Colbert Gentlemen, we just seized an airfield. That was pretty fucking ninja.
Evan 'Scribe' Wright Speaking of which - one of you guys still has my girlfriend's picture.
Cpl. Josh Ray Person Dude, I hate to tell you this, but your girlfriend's kind of a whore.
Evan 'Scribe' Wright What?
Cpl. Josh Ray Person Yeah. Last time I saw her, she was doing all of H & S Company.
Sgt. Brad 'Iceman' Colbert She doesn't deserve you, man.
Cpl. Gabe Garza Hey. There's kids holding hands.
Sgt. Brad 'Iceman' Colbert Oh cute. Don't shoot 'em, Garza.
Cpl. Josh Ray Person Look Brad, I'm a man! Just like you- only I don't look like a faggot and speak all educated.
Cpl. Josh Ray Person Lieutenant... have you gotten any word?
Lt. Nathaniel Fick I only get what's passed on to me from Godfather, and the only word he gets is from the BBC. If we're lucky, Saddam will back down, let the inspectors in, and we can go home. The important thing is we are doing our jobs by being here. All of you should be proud.
Cpl. Josh Ray Person Sir, that's not the word I was asking about. I was... we wanted to know if you knew anything about J-Lo being killed.
Lt. Nathaniel Fick [pause] Ray, the battalion commander offered no sitrep as to J-Lo's status.
Cpl. Josh Ray Person When my band opened up for Limp Bizkit in Kansas City, we fuckin' sucked. But then again, so did they. The only difference is that they became famous, and I became a Marine.
Sgt. Brad 'Iceman' Colbert Once more into the great good night. Cry 'havoc,' and let slip the dogs of war.
Sgt. Brad 'Iceman' Colbert The point, Lance Corporal: we're supposed to be a recon unit of pure warrior spirit. We're out here, 40 klicks in enemy lines, and this man of God here, he's a fuckin' POG. In fact, he's an officer POG. That's one more layer of bureaucracy and unnecessary logistics, one more asshole we need to supply MREs and baby wipes for. And worst of all, worst of all, the motherfucker doesn't even carry a weapon. When push comes to shove even Rolling Stone picks up a gun but this fuckin' shill of God, he can't cover a sector, he'll never hump ammo or Claymores. This is a fuckin' war and we're here as warriors, so on top of everything else that's expected of us do we really need to drag him along and indulge in this make-believe bullshit?
Cpl. Josh Ray Person Oh, no. Now not only do we have to worry about all the Charms you've eaten, but now Brad's just pissed off God.
Cpl. Josh Ray Person This is really interesting, Brad. You know, Iraqis don't really seem good at fighting, but then they never really completely surrender either.
Sgt. Brad 'Iceman' Colbert Put down that fucking milkshake and dig a fucking hole.
Cpl. Josh Ray Person Why, so I can be more like the teacher's pet?
Sgt. Brad 'Iceman' Colbert Yeah, that's exactly it. You should be more like Trombley.
Cpl. Josh Ray Person More like Trombley? MORE LIKE TROMBLEY?
Cpt. Craig 'Encino Man' Schwetje Doc?
Navy Hm2 Robert Timothy 'Doc' Bryan I'm all squared away, sir.
Cpt. Craig 'Encino Man' Schwetje Doc, I know the guys look up to you. I'd like to hear what you have to say.
Navy Hm2 Robert Timothy 'Doc' Bryan You're asking me to be frank, sir?
Cpt. Craig 'Encino Man' Schwetje Yes.
Navy Hm2 Robert Timothy 'Doc' Bryan You're incompetent, sir.
Cpt. Craig 'Encino Man' Schwetje ...I'm doing my best.
Cpl. Josh Ray Person You know, it doesn't make you gay if you think Rudy's hot. We all think he's hot.
Sgt. Brad 'Iceman' Colbert You know, Poke, guys in black pyjamas did alreight in Vietnam, too. You gotta respect the pyjama.
Cpl. Jeffrey 'Dirty Earl' Carisalez To think I believed the judge when he told me the Marine Corps was a superior alternative to jail. I should have shut up and done my time.
Sgt. Brad 'Iceman' Colbert [running around a field with his arms outstretched like an airplane]
Cpl. Josh Ray Person What did you like give him some Rolling Stone drugs or something?
Evan 'Scribe' Wright I don't know.
Cpl. Josh Ray Person What the fuck did you do to him?
Evan 'Scribe' Wright Just asked him what he would be if he wasn't a Marine.
Cpl. Josh Ray Person Oh my god, he wants to be a ballerina? That's my fucking dream!
Cpl. Josh Ray Person Hey Walt, can you keep it down? I'm having trouble hearing the artillery.
Sgt. Larry Shawn 'Pappy' Patrick Damn! I'd eat a mile of her shit just to see where it came from...
Sgt. Antonio Espera It makes my heart heavy to see the white race stoop as low as James' mother has. At least if she was Mexican she'd be ashamed of herself.
Sgt. Maj. John Sixta Marines, around this world, would gives they left nuts, to be where you are!
Cpl. Josh Ray Person Goddamn Baptista! How the fuck would he like it if I joined the Brazilian Marines and only spoke English?
Cpl. Josh Ray Person Peace sucks a hairy asshole, Freddy. War is the motherfucking answer.
Sgt. Brad 'Iceman' Colbert Ugh! Perfect shitting opportunity. Fuck it- I'm going for it!
Sgt. Brad 'Iceman' Colbert [to Person] Careful with the Rip Fuel.
Cpl. Josh Ray Person Fuck, man! I'm on thirty hours no sleep! Beat the record I made in high school when I was on the debate team.
Evan 'Scribe' Wright Wait a minute, you were on the debate team?
Sgt. Brad 'Iceman' Colbert Whats the channel for the 119s?
Cpl. Josh Ray Person [to Colbert] 64 and tad 7.
[to Wright]
Cpl. Josh Ray Person Yeah, I was really really fucking good, but all the other guys on the team thought I was high all of the time.
Sgt. Maj. John Sixta You has to o-dark-hundred to unfuck ya self.
Navy Hm2 Robert Timothy 'Doc' Bryan Iraqi's first contact with America; we fuck 'em.
Cpl. Josh Ray Person Hey buddy! It's 10 in the morning! Don't you think you oughta change out of your pyjamas?
Cpt. Dave 'Captain America' McGraw Shoot that fucking dog!
Sgt. Eric Kocher Darnold, give it a piece of your jerky.
Sgt. Brad 'Iceman' Colbert Stay frosty gents.
Lt. Nathaniel Fick Write this as you see it. I'm not here to stop you.
Cpt. Bryan Patterson [chukles] Interrogative. Did you find any non-specific destroyed Iraqi armor?
Cpl. Josh Ray Person A Nutbusting haji, is a happy haji.
Cpl. Evan 'Q-Tip' Stafford Bravo Three's commander. Should I shoot him?
Navy Hm2 Robert Timothy 'Doc' Bryan Don't waste your bullet.
Cpl. Josh Ray Person Damn, Brad, what else you got hidden in the humvee - a fat chick?
Cpl. Gabe Garza Semper Gumbi- always flexible!
Sgt. Maj. John Sixta You mockin' the groomin' standard, Stafford?
Sgt. Brad 'Iceman' Colbert Daddy's back!
Gunnery Sgt. Mike 'Gunny' Wynn We need to make sure the stupidity in this company doesn't roll down too hard on our guys.
Cpl. Walt Hasser Rollin' Stone?
Cpl. James Chaffin Fuck if they don't give us a dope-smokin', peace-freak writer.
Cpt. Dave 'Captain America' McGraw Godspeed. God-fucking-speed you!
Sgt. Eric Kocher Fucking Captain America...
Cpt. Bryan Patterson It's important to remember that they'll never take a recon marine alive...
Gunnery Sgt. Rich Barrett Oorah, sir.
Cpt. Bryan Patterson They want our help to clear a minefield.
Gunnery Sgt. Rich Barrett At night? That's against division orders.
Sgt. Brad 'Iceman' Colbert Ray? Can I have one final moment enjoying the fruits of civilisation?
Cpt. Bryan Patterson Solid copy. Now you copy this... I am not following that order.
[Throws handset down]
Cpt. Bryan Patterson They want our help to clear a minefield.
Sgt. Rodolfo 'Rudy' Reyes 'afternoon, Sir. Beautiful day to get our war on.
Navy Hm2 Robert Timothy 'Doc' Bryan PFC Fucknuts! This is an enemy encampment.
