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Kinoafisha TV Shows Family Guy Awards

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Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Winner
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Winner
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Winner
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Individual in Animation
Winner
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
 Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007 Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Winner
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
 Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Music and Lyrics
Winner
Outstanding Music and Lyrics
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000 Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Winner
Outstanding Music and Lyrics
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
 Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Best International
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best International
Nominee
 Best International
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
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