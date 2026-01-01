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Family Guy
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Winner
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Winner
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Winner
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Individual in Animation
Winner
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Winner
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Music and Lyrics
Winner
Outstanding Music and Lyrics
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Winner
Outstanding Music and Lyrics
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best International
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best International
Nominee
Best International
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
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