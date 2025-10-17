Menu
Rabo de Peixe 2023 - 2025, season 2
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Rabo de Peixe
16+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
17 October 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
5 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.3
Rate
11
votes
7.4
IMDb
Rabo de Peixe List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Lar doce lar
Season 2
Episode 1
17 October 2025
A volta dos mortos-vivos
Season 2
Episode 2
17 October 2025
Amigos para sempre
Season 2
Episode 3
17 October 2025
Atum grande
Season 2
Episode 4
17 October 2025
Lançar a pedra, esconder a mão
Season 2
Episode 5
17 October 2025
Está chovendo cocaína
Season 2
Episode 6
17 October 2025
TV series release schedule
