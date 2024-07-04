Menu
The American Barbecue Showdown (2020), season 3

The American Barbecue Showdown season 3 poster
The American Barbecue Showdown 12+
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 4 July 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 5 hours 44 minutes

TV Show rating

7.0
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Bad to the Bone
Season 3 Episode 1
4 July 2024
Brew and ‘Cue
Season 3 Episode 2
4 July 2024
The Trench Is Back
Season 3 Episode 3
4 July 2024
Friday Night Bites
Season 3 Episode 4
4 July 2024
Slow Fast Food
Season 3 Episode 5
4 July 2024
Brisket Battle
Season 3 Episode 6
4 July 2024
Go Pig or Go Home
Season 3 Episode 7
4 July 2024
The Final Stand
Season 3 Episode 8
4 July 2024
