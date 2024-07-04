Menu
The American Barbecue Showdown (2020), season 3
12+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
4 July 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
5 hours 44 minutes
TV Show rating
7.0
Rate
12
votes
7.2
IMDb
Bad to the Bone
Season 3
Episode 1
4 July 2024
Brew and ‘Cue
Season 3
Episode 2
4 July 2024
The Trench Is Back
Season 3
Episode 3
4 July 2024
Friday Night Bites
Season 3
Episode 4
4 July 2024
Slow Fast Food
Season 3
Episode 5
4 July 2024
Brisket Battle
Season 3
Episode 6
4 July 2024
Go Pig or Go Home
Season 3
Episode 7
4 July 2024
The Final Stand
Season 3
Episode 8
4 July 2024
