The Escape Artist 2013, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Season 1
The Escape Artist
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
29 October 2013
Production year
2013
Number of episodes
3
Runtime
3 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.7
Rate
20
votes
7.5
IMDb
"The Escape Artist" season 1 list of episodes.
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
29 October 2013
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
5 November 2013
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
12 November 2013
