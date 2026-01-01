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Kinoafisha TV Shows So You Think You Can Dance Awards

"So You Think You Can Dance" updates

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Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
Winner
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
Nominee
 Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Choreography
Winner
Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
 Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
 Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Choreography
Winner
Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
 Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Choreography
Winner
Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
 Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
 Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Choreography
Winner
Outstanding Costumes for a Variety Program or a Special
Winner
Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
 Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
 Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
 Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Winner
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Winner
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
 Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
 Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Choreography
Winner
Outstanding Lighting Design or Lighting Direction for a Variety, Music, or Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Lighting Design or Lighting Direction for a Variety, Music, or Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Choreography
Winner
Outstanding Reality - Competition Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
 Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
 Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
 Outstanding Reality - Competition Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality - Competition Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Choreography
Winner
Outstanding Costumes for a Variety/Music Program or a Special
Winner
Outstanding Costumes for a Variety/Music Program or a Special
Winner
Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-prosthetic)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Costumes for a Variety/Music Program or a Special
Winner
Outstanding Choreography
Winner
Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
 Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
 Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-prosthetic)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Choreography
Winner
Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or a Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or a Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007 Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Choreography
Winner
Outstanding Choreography
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
 Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
 Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
 Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
 Outstanding Choreography
Nominee
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