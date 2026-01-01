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Kinoafisha
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Squid Game: The Challenge
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Reality
Winner
Entertainment Craft Team
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2026
Reality
Nominee
Entertainment Craft Team
Nominee
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