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Kinoafisha TV Shows Squid Game: The Challenge Awards

"Squid Game: The Challenge" updates

All info
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Reality
Winner
Entertainment Craft Team
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2026 BAFTA Awards 2026
Reality
Nominee
 Entertainment Craft Team
Nominee
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