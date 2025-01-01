Menu
Lincoln
Surviving in a big family can be challenging, but it's not impossible.
Lucy
Sigh.
Lincoln
I told you it gets awkward.
[repeated line]
Lily
Poo-poo!
Lola
Mom! They won't let me in their secret secrets club!
Luna
Lincoln why didn't you tell us you had a girlfriend?
Rusty
[the kids have been paired up with partners for a school assignment] At least you have a partner. My partner took one look at me and decided to take an F.
