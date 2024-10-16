Menu
Never Mind the Buzzcocks (2021), season 4

Season premiere 16 October 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 7 hours 30 minutes

Buzzcocks Does... Rock
Season 4 Episode 1
16 October 2024
Sophie Willan, Susan Wokoma, AJ Tracey, Nelly Furtado
Season 4 Episode 2
23 October 2024
Mel B, Alex James, Julian Clary, Sister Bliss
Season 4 Episode 3
30 October 2024
Sophie Willan, Lucy Beaumont, Naughty Boy, Kate Nash
Season 4 Episode 4
6 November 2024
Buzzcocks does Girl & Boybands - Perrie Edwards, Bradley Simpson, Duncan James, Sam Campbell
Season 4 Episode 5
13 November 2024
Sophie Willan, The Libertines, DJ Target, Harriet Kemsley
Season 4 Episode 6
20 November 2024
Sophie Willan, Pixie Lott, Charlie Simpson, John Kearns
Season 4 Episode 7
27 November 2024
Beth Ditto, Megaman, Nick Grimshaw, Kimberly Wyatt
Season 4 Episode 8
4 December 2024
Sophie Willan, Joel Corry, Self Esteem, Joe Wilkinson
Season 4 Episode 9
11 December 2024
Christmas Special - Daisy May Cooper, Chris Ramsey, Ella Henderson, Jordan North
Season 4 Episode 10
18 December 2024
