The New Frontier season 5
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The New Frontier
Seasons
Season 5
The New Frontier
16+
Season premiere
1 January 2023
Production year
2023
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
4 hours 10 minutes
Series rating
7.1
Rate
12
votes
"The New Frontier" season 5 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Star Light, Star Bright
Season 5
Episode 1
1 January 2023
Moon Shine
Season 5
Episode 2
1 January 2023
Rising Tides
Season 5
Episode 3
1 January 2023
Earths Evil Twin
Season 5
Episode 4
1 January 2023
Increasing Orbit
Season 5
Episode 5
1 January 2023
Mountains in the Dark
Season 5
Episode 6
1 January 2023
Oceans in the Sky
Season 5
Episode 7
1 January 2023
Webb of Life
Season 5
Episode 8
1 January 2023
Peering Into the Abyss
Season 5
Episode 9
1 January 2023
The Next Big Leaps
Season 5
Episode 10
1 January 2023
TV series release schedule
