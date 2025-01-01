$pringfield (or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Legalized Gambling)
Season 5 / Episode 1016 December 1993
Homer the Vigilante
Season 5 / Episode 116 January 1994
Bart Gets Famous
Season 5 / Episode 123 February 1994
Homer and Apu
Season 5 / Episode 1310 February 1994
Lisa vs. Malibu Stacy
Season 5 / Episode 1417 February 1994
Deep Space Homer
Season 5 / Episode 1524 February 1994
Homer Loves Flanders
Season 5 / Episode 1617 March 1994
Bart Gets an Elephant
Season 5 / Episode 1731 March 1994
Burns' Heir
Season 5 / Episode 1814 April 1994
Sweet Seymour Skinner's Baadasssss Song
Season 5 / Episode 1928 April 1994
The Boy Who Knew Too Much
Season 5 / Episode 205 May 1994
Lady Bouvier's Lover
Season 5 / Episode 2112 May 1994
Secrets of a Successful Marriage
Season 5 / Episode 2219 May 1994
Episode description
В 5 сезоне 3 серии сериала «Симпсоны» на электростанцию приезжает внеочередная проверка, в ходе которой выясняется, что у Гомера нет профессионального образование. Мистера Бернса вынуждают отправить сотрудника для повышения квалификации в колледж.
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more
Authorisation by email