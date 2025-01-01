Menu
The Simpsons Seasons Season 5 Episode 12

The Simpsons 1989 episode 12 season 5

"The Simpsons" season 5 all episodes
Homer's Barbershop Quartet
Season 5 / Episode 1 30 September 1993
Cape Feare
Season 5 / Episode 2 7 October 1993
Homer Goes to College
Season 5 / Episode 3 14 October 1993
Rosebud
Season 5 / Episode 4 21 October 1993
Treehouse of Horror IV
Season 5 / Episode 5 28 October 1993
Marge on the Lam
Season 5 / Episode 6 4 November 1993
Bart's Inner Child
Season 5 / Episode 7 11 November 1993
Boy-Scoutz 'n the Hood
Season 5 / Episode 8 18 November 1993
The Last Temptation of Homer
Season 5 / Episode 9 9 December 1993
$pringfield (or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Legalized Gambling)
Season 5 / Episode 10 16 December 1993
Homer the Vigilante
Season 5 / Episode 11 6 January 1994
Bart Gets Famous
Season 5 / Episode 12 3 February 1994
Homer and Apu
Season 5 / Episode 13 10 February 1994
Lisa vs. Malibu Stacy
Season 5 / Episode 14 17 February 1994
Deep Space Homer
Season 5 / Episode 15 24 February 1994
Homer Loves Flanders
Season 5 / Episode 16 17 March 1994
Bart Gets an Elephant
Season 5 / Episode 17 31 March 1994
Burns' Heir
Season 5 / Episode 18 14 April 1994
Sweet Seymour Skinner's Baadasssss Song
Season 5 / Episode 19 28 April 1994
The Boy Who Knew Too Much
Season 5 / Episode 20 5 May 1994
Lady Bouvier's Lover
Season 5 / Episode 21 12 May 1994
Secrets of a Successful Marriage
Season 5 / Episode 22 19 May 1994
Episode description

В 5 сезоне 12 серии сериала «Симпсоны» школьники едут на скучную экскурсию. Барт сбегает и направляется к студии шестого канала, в надежде встретиться с клоуном Красти. Совершенно случайно мальчик попадает в телеэфир и становится звездой.

