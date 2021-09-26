Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Simpsons Seasons Season 33 Episode 6

The Simpsons 1989 episode 6 season 33

"The Simpsons" season 33 all episodes
The Star of the Backstage
Season 33 / Episode 1 26 September 2021
Bart's in Jail
Season 33 / Episode 2 3 October 2021
Treehouse of Horror XXXII
Season 33 / Episode 3 10 October 2021
The Wayz We Were
Season 33 / Episode 4 17 October 2021
Lisa's Belly
Season 33 / Episode 5 24 October 2021
A Serious Flanders
Season 33 / Episode 6 7 November 2021
A Serious Flanders (2)
Season 33 / Episode 7 14 November 2021
Portrait of a Lackey On Fire
Season 33 / Episode 8 21 November 2021
Mothers and Other Strangers
Season 33 / Episode 9 28 November 2021
A Made Maggie
Season 33 / Episode 10 19 December 2021
The Longest Marge
Season 33 / Episode 11 2 January 2022
Pixelated and Afraid
Season 33 / Episode 12 27 February 2022
Boyz N The Highlands
Season 33 / Episode 13 6 March 2022
You Won't Believe What This Episode is About - Act Three Will Shock You!
Season 33 / Episode 14 13 March 2022
Bart the Cool Kid
Season 33 / Episode 15 20 March 2022
Pretty Whittle Liar
Season 33 / Episode 16 27 March 2022
The Sound of Bleeding Gums
Season 33 / Episode 17 10 April 2022
My Octopus and a Teacher
Season 33 / Episode 18 24 April 2022
Girls Just Shauna Have Fun
Season 33 / Episode 19 1 May 2022
Marge the Meanie
Season 33 / Episode 20 8 May 2022
Meat Is Murder
Season 33 / Episode 21 15 May 2022
Poorhouse Rock
Season 33 / Episode 22 22 May 2022
Episode description

В 33 сезоне 6 серии сериала «Симпсоны» в вымышленный город Спрингфилд приезжает безжалостный коллектор. По ходу развития событий жизни Гомера и Неда затягивает жестокий мир престижного телевидения. Смогут ли они выбраться из него живыми?

